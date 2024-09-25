50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s Aussie day featured Helen Reddy and a boomerang demonstration

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Helen Reddy sang the Australian national anthem from the outdoor stage at Expo ’74’s International Amphitheater to kick off Australian National Day.

The rollicking ceremony also included singer-comedian Rolf Harris, a boomerang demonstration and a didgeridoo player. The Spokesman-Review called it a “program which may never again be matched at Expo.”

In other Expo news, attendance was holding up well. It recorded 17,596 visitors a day earlier, well above projections for a Tuesday in September.

Spokane Chronicle reporter Bill Morlin strolled through the fair and noted that it was the ideal time to visit. The weather was gorgeous and the grounds – full or marigolds, geraniums and petunias – were “all at their colorful best.”

From 100 years ago: Nearly all the streets in Hillyard were getting new names, because of annexation to Spokane.

Most residents would also have new house numbers, to line up with Spokane’s street system.

The only exceptions? Market Street and Diamond Avenue.

A short Spokane street already named Market Street would be renamed so it wouldn’t conflict with Hillyard’s Market Street.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1789: U.S. Congress proposes the Bill of Rights.

1926: Henry Ford announces an eight-hour a day, five-day work week for workers at the Ford Motor Company.

1981: Sandra Day O’Connor sworn in as the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice.