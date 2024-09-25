‘I want to be a beacon of support’: Shifted Theory founder mentors Clark County youth

By Mia Ryder-Marks The Columbian

Rashan Williams Jr. always carries an unlikely source of inspiration.

It’s a screenshot from the Columbian — a list published Aug. 4, 2010, of minors booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center. Williams’ name is on it.

“I look at that screenshot at times and say, ‘Wow, look at the work you are doing now,’” Williams said. “It’s all come full circle now for me — being that youth, looking for some love, looking for some support and now getting to be that support to these kids.”

Williams has two jobs — as a restorative justice coordinator for Portland Public Schools and as a youth care specialist for Janus Youth Programs. A few years ago, he started the company Shifted Theory to further expand his reach mentoring youth. Shifted Theory contracts with other organizations, including schools and Clark County’s juvenile justice center, and also spearheads park cleanups, as well as donations of toys, backpacks and meals.

‘Education is key’

Williams moved to Vancouver in middle school from Portland. Before that, he lived in Los Angeles. He was born to teenage parents. When he was about 8 years old, his father was incarcerated with a life sentence.

In school, Williams remembers finding solace in sports.

“Growing up, I never truly had a teacher I related to,” Williams said. “But my junior year, I had a football coach that really pushed me in my education and pushed me to further myself as a young man in the community.”

When he was 17, Williams was convicted of first-degree theft and sent to juvenile detention for four days, followed by eight months of probation and 16 hours of community service.

“I was testing the waters, just being ignorant,” Williams said.

After his release, Williams drove straight to California where he attended college, majoring in sociology.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m on this path that I can’t mess up.’ I started learning about sociology and why we are based on our environment and our upbringing,” Williams said. “From there, I wanted to help kids who came from backgrounds like me.”

Williams said when he begins working with a school district, he asks administrators to connect with students who have 10 to 15 absences.

“We have those kids. But then also, I ask, ‘Can you give me any student who you feel like could use the support?’ These kids could be showing up every day, but they’re maybe not engaging,” Williams said.

He has about six to eight students in each cohort he meets with weekly. During sessions, he creates an environment that is casual and low-pressure. He often brings food and shares his background with the students.

Through his work, Williams encourages youth to take education seriously and to focus on their passions. He makes sure to ask kids, “What do you want to do in your life?” It’s often the first time they have been asked that question, he said.

“Education is key. That’s one of my main things I lead my work with,” Williams said. “It all started for me with someone asking about college and being in my corner. Some of these kids don’t have that.”

Williams understands that the traditional college pathway isn’t going to be everyone’s next step.

“I don’t ever want to knock anyone’s dream,” Williams said. “Kids will say ‘I’m going to the NFL.’ And I’ll say, ‘Great, what are you going to do after the NFL?’ … I’m always going to support what they want to do and help them push that agenda and their options.”

Felix Cuevas was a student at Wy’East Middle School when he met Williams, who at the time was working as a student engagement specialist for Evergreen Public Schools, as well as a football and basketball coach.

Cuevas, who is now a student at Clark College studying business and marketing, remembers Williams telling him to dream big and persevere through any obstacles in life. Williams mentored Cuevas as he started his brand, Roll Diversity.

“He taught me, even when times go wrong, keep your head up. That helped me a lot as a young kid,” Cuevas said. “I don’t have a father in my life, and Rashan was someone I could look up to. He’s that guy for many young kids.”

Williams said he’s had many moments over the years that remind him his work is important, like when a student he mentored graduated and went to the same community college Williams attended. His two daughters also motivate him.

“I want to be a beacon of support,” Williams said. “I’m a kid from the community who has had their struggles and my troubles, but I’ve worked past that. Now, all I want to do is to give back and look out for the next generation.”

This story was made possible by Community Funded Journalism, a project from The Columbian and the Local Media Foundation. Top donors include the Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund, Patricia, David and Jacob Nierenberg, Connie and Lee Kearney, Steve and Jan Oliva, The Cowlitz Tribal Foundation and the Mason E. Nolan Charitable Fund. The Columbian controls all content. For more information, visit columbian.com/cfj.