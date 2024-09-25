Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryce C. Chalich and Sarah N. Reed, both of Spokane Valley.

Cade T. Byus and Katherine P. Sams, both of Spokane Valley.

Blake D. Alford and Sarah A.S. Roseberry, both of Spokane.

Stephen W. Anderson and Deanna R. Giovannetti, both of Spokane.

Jonathan P. Cwik, of Mead, and Alexandria B. Carter, of Loon Lake, Wash.

Jesus M. Olguin and Erica V. Collins, both of Spokane.

Jack A. Simmons and Breanna L. Thieren, both of Spokane.

Elliot J. Bennie and Riley P. Hanly, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Symons and Michelle R. Erwin, both of Newport, Wash.

David B. Hubbard, of Spokane Valley, and Tracy S. Edwards, of Spokane.

Sherri L. Caddy and Carmen C. Gillingham, both of Spokane.

Jason R. Vandenbosch and Kati I. Davis, both of Deer Park.

Calvin B. Moore and Rachel L. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Burrows and Nicole L. Gamble, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Raymond A. Smith, of Richland, and Meleya M. Williams, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Salvation Army v. Nicole Dudley, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Debra Yepez, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tamra Johnson, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Randy Funk, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Jordan Troutt, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. David Dickinson, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. ToniMarie A. Hearn-Duhamel, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nollette, Marsela V. and Thomas L. Jr.

Komarov, Alla and Vladimir

Url, Ryan and Rebecca

Davis, Brianna R. and Smith, Dalton R.

Sinclair, Anijah C. and Ford, Raysean D.

Merryman, Tonya M. and Shawn T.

Gietz, Cameron C. and Desiree K.

Powers, Amanda F. and Genn E.

Bahlke, Stacey C. and Jeffrey S.

Asselin-Foster, Melyssa D. and Luci C.A.

Harris, Deborah A. and Jeffrey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Cortez E. Johnson, 31; five months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Miranda M. Zitting, 41; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Robert Price, 42; 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Jesse Rodarte, 55; $100 restitution, 59 days in jail with 59 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft – domestic violence.

Austin F. Roberson, 23; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief

Tayah D. Brown, 22; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon M. Bigsby, 45; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Adrian A. Conway, 24; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and interference of a domestic violence report.

Gina M. Curley, 43; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of restricted contact order.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ryan C. Smith, 25; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Sherrie L. Clark, 60; $480 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Alexzander B. Crosser, 24; $730 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Bradlee C. Graves, 32; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, third-degree theft.