Port Operators Ask Regulator to Force Dockworkers to Negotiate

By Peter Eavis</p><p>New york times</p><p>

Days before a possible strike by longshoremen on the East and Gulf coasts, port employers said Thursday that they were asking a federal labor regulator to force the dockworkers’ union to resume negotiating a new contract.

The United States Maritime Alliance, which is made up of port terminal operators, said it had filed an “unfair labor practice” complaint at the National Labor Relations Board after, it said, the International Longshoremen’s Association repeatedly refused to negotiate. The alliance said it wanted the labor board to rule that the union must negotiate with the employers.

In a statement Thursday, Jim McNamara, an ILA spokesperson, called the charge a “publicity stunt” that illustrated that the port employers were “poor negotiating partners.”

Last week, the union said the two sides had “communicated multiple times in recent weeks,” and it contended that a stalemate existed because the Maritime Alliance was offering “an unacceptable wage increase.”

A strike could begin Tuesday, after the current labor contract expires Monday. The ILA broke off talks in June, contending that it had discovered that an employer was using labor-saving technology at the port in Mobile, Alabama, that it claimed was unauthorized under the current contract.

A strike would close nearly all activity at ports from Maine to Texas – including at the Port of New York and New Jersey, the third busiest in the country. Analysts say even a short walkout could deal a blow to the economy. Fearing a strike, importers have been bringing in goods before next week and diverting some shipments to West Coast ports.

Officials in the Biden administration have said President Joe Biden is not planning to force dockworkers back to work, which the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act authorizes him to do. But economists said Biden might well end up invoking the act if a strike dragged on.

Under the expiring contract, longshoremen earn $39 an hour. A person familiar with the negotiations said the union was asking for a $5-an-hour raise in each year of the new contract, which would last for six years. The person said employers were offering annual raises of $2.50 an hour.

The Maritime Alliance said Monday that it had been contacted by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, a government agency that helps management and unions negotiate labor contracts.

Federal labor law says it is unlawful for a labor organization to refuse to negotiate on behalf of its members.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.