Spokane Public Schools’ board to interview finalists for school board in open meetings

The Spokane Public Schools board will interview five finalists for the school board’s open seat Monday evening.

In a closed discussion Wednesday, the board narrowed down the field of applicants from nine to five school board hopefuls.

The board selected the following applicants as finalists:

Nicole Bishop, philanthropy manager at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners.

Kate Telis, former attorney and Democratic campaigner.

Brianna Hawkins, international educator and former Spokane Public Schools teacher.

Luke Tolley, director of community engagements at the Arc of Spokane and longtime neighborhood leader in northeast Spokane.

Glenn Andrews, information technology specialist and firm founder.

The interviews are open to the public, taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the downtown district office at 200 N Bernard St. and will be recorded and broadcast over Zoom.

The seat used to belong to Melissa Bedford, who resigned in August to pursue rainier pastures on the West Side of the state. Her replacement will serve until the general election in November 2025. Candidates in that race will compete for the rest of Bedford’s term that ends in November 2027.