The Dirt: 64 residential units planned for South Hill

On Spokane’s South Hatch Street, a developer is planning to erect three, three-story residential buildings on a roughly two-acre plot.

The South Hill site encompasses four properties, three of which are vacant, according to county property records.

A previously developed plot at 819 S. Hatch St., contains two commercial residential structures. One structure will be remodeled and remain on the property and the another will be demolished, according to documents submitted to the city of Spokane.

Construction plans consist of two 24-unit buildings and a 12-unit building. A parking lot will be paved on the site and consist of roughly 80 stalls, according to plans.

The estimated cost of construction is estimated at $10 million, according to plans.

The property is owned by Greg Matty, according to County records.

Spokane-based Whipple Consulting Engineers designed the project, plans show.

Todd Whipple, senior design engineer and project manager for the engineering firm, could not immediately be reached for comment last week.

Five Mile Prairie development

Developers are looking to add 25 units of housing to a roughly three-acre parcel in North Spokane.

At 7724 N. Austin Rd., the development would include seven separate structures built on vacant land, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The project is called the North Austin Road Middle Housing in permit application documents. Different from single family homes or apartment building residences, middle housing refers to structures like duplexes, triplexes or townhomes.

The Five Mile Prairie project will consist of four quadplexes and three triplexes, according to plans.

The cost of construction was not listed in application documents.

The property is owned by Justin and Rachel Avey, according to County records.

Spokane-based PRESS Architecture designed the project, plans show.

Drew Kleman, owner and principal of the firm, said that since the project is early in its design process. He could not provide additional information about the project.

Peaceful Valley residential

Near the Spokane River, a developer is planning to build three, three-story residential buildings. Along the south bank of the river, the development is located at 2675 W. Clark Ave., according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The property is owned by Samuel Greer, according to county records.

The roughly one-acre property is near the historic Campbell House, an 1898 sprawling estate designed by the legendary architect Kirtland Cutter and also Karl Malmgren, according to the Spokane Historic Preservation Office.

According to permits submitted to the city of Spokane, the new residential project will cost roughly $4 million to construct.

The three buildings will each differ in size.

The smallest of them will consist of six units and total about 4,300 square feet.

A nine-unit building will total about 7,000 square feet. And the largest structure will consist of 15 units and total abut 11,000 square feet.

The applicant, Brian Walters, is a relator at 4 Degrees Real Estate, a Spokane-based firm, according to its website.

Walters said work has been ongoing for the project for about three years.

The project originally was planned to consist of multiple fourplexes. Then it was redesigned to include more units after the Building Opportunity and Choices for All ordinance, which laxed housing density codes, went into effect at the start of this year.

“After (the ordinance change), we expanded the project to add more units on the property,” he said.

Walters anticipates breaking ground next year. Construction will take between 14 and 16 months, he said.

Summit Construction, a Spokane-based company, is the listed contractor for the project, according to permit application materials.

Spokane-based Trek Architecture designed the project.