Cantwell, Garcia and Baumgartner, Conroy will debate in Spokane on Oct. 8

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review and Northwest Passages will host back-to-back debates between candidates for U.S. Senate and an open seat representing Eastern Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 8 at Gonzaga University.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell will take the stage with Dr Raul Garcia, a Toppenish Republican, at the university’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m.

The next debate at 5 p.m. will be between the U.S. House of Representatives candidates Republican Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner and Democratic retired diplomat Carmela Conroy.

There is no cost to attend the debate, but free tickets are required for entry. Tickets will be available online at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center website or in person at the facility’s box office until the event is sold out.

Attendants are asked to not bring any campaign signage and to refrain from applauding, booing or otherwise showing support or nonsupport of a candidate during the event.

The debates will be recorded for rebroadcast by KSPS. The Senate debate will air on that station at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8; the House debate will air at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The debates will also be livestreamed at spokesman.com.

Sponsors of the debate are Gonzaga University, KSPS, the Black Lens and the Washington Debate Coalition.