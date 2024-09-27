Central Valley inducts nine athletes, three teams into ‘Wall of Fame’

Former Spokane Chiefs great Tyler Johnson waves to the crowd after he was introduced at the game where his number was retired Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Spokane Arena. (JESSE TINSLEY)

In its first ceremony since the pandemic, Central Valley will induct nine athletes and three teams into its “Wall of Fame” at halftime of the Bears’ football game on Friday against Ferris.

The individual honorees are: Steve Allen (1984), Randy Cornwell (1974), Will Davis (2008), Tyler Johnson (2009), Dennis McGuire (coach), Austin Rehkow (2013), Mike Ruscio (1971), Rick Sloan (1981) and Kelsey Turnbow (2016). The team honorees are: the state champion 2012 boys cross country team and the 2013 and 2014 girls soccer teams which won back-to-back state titles.

Allen was a three-sport athlete and a Greater Spokane League student-athlete, finishing his career second in the GSL in passing yards and leading CV for its first league title. He pitched a no-hitter, led the league in strikeouts, was drafted by the San Diego Padres and pitched at Washington State.

Cornwell starred on three state-qualifying teams his senior year, finishing sixth in football, fifth in basketball and second in baseball and was a hall of fame college football player at Montana Western before a long and distinguished high school coaching career.

Davis was all-league in football, basketball and track and earned All-America honors in football while at Utah State. He played defensive back for five seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson played for the Spokane Chiefs while in high school, earning MVP during the Chiefs’ Memorial Cup championship in 2008. He helped the U.S. win gold in the 2010 World Juniors and is a 13-year NHL veteran and all-star who earned back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

McGuire was a three-sport star at Davenport, Washington, before entering education and coaching. He is a 2021 inductee to the state cross country coaches association hall of fame, was a multiple-time GSL track and cross country coach and was named state coach of the year in 2016 and ’17.

Rehkow excelled in football, basketball and track and earned high school All-American accolades as a punter. He holds GSL records for punting average and career field goals, and kicked a 67-yard field goal – longest in state history. He played several seasons in the NFL for Buffalo, the New York Giants and Indianapolis.

Ruscio was a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball. He played quarterback and linebacker for the Bears, going undefeated in league three straight years. He was all-league baseball for back-to-back Big Sky champion Idaho and was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1974 before a long teaching and coaching career.

Sloan was a player and coach. A three-sport star, he broke scoring records in basketball before leading Idaho football to a Big Sky championship. He coached football and basketball at the school for 23 years and with 331 wins, was inducted to state basketball coaches hall of fame.

Turnbow led the girls soccer team to back-to-back state championships in her first two seasons, earning Gatorade state player of the year in consecutive years. She played on several U.S. national teams, was an All-American and national champion at Santa Clara and played professionally for several seasons.