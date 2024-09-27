The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
55°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Pitt. at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or Phila. at Washington MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Ole Miss ABC

9 a.m.: Minnesota at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPN

9 a.m.: BYU at Baylor FS1

9 a.m.: Buffalo at Connecticut CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Northern Illinois at NC State KSKN

9 a.m.: Navy at UAB ESPN2

9 a.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at USC CBS

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Auburn ABC

12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at UCF Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV FS1

12:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Central Michigan CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPNU

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN2

4 p.m.: Stanford at Clemson ESPN

4 p.m.: Iowa State at Houston FS1

4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama ABC

4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State NBC

4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Memphis ESPNU

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Texas Tech ESPN2

5 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX

7 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State FS1

7 p.m.: Idaho at UC Davis ESPN+

7:15 p.m.: Arizona at Utah ESPN

8 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup NBC

11 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NHL

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Inter at Udinese CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Brentford USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA

Soccer, women, NWSL

10 a.m.: Gotham at Kansas City CBS

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ION

7 p.m.: Portland at San Diego ION

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 92.5-FM

Football, college

4 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change