Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dominic K.J. Peterson and Aianna S. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

Schuyler C. Devries and Katelynn S. Skaggs, both of Norfolk, Virginia.

Russell L. Duncan and Salenea L. Osborn, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan W. O’Laughlin and Amy M. Dennis, both of Mead.

Austin C.K. Clarke and Shelby R. Wendt, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Eliassen, of Cheney, and Christina A. Keneally, of Liberty Lake.

Brian J. Olson, of Spokane, and Shay A. Morrison, of Liberty Lake.

David S. Miller-Johnson and Deborah J. Newsome, both of Spokane.

Blake H. Christofferson and Mackenzie S. Speed, both of Spokane.

Dylan P. DeGabriele, of Spokane, and Morgan M. Kabosky, of Cheney.

Geoff V. Meyer and Ellie M. Wadsworth, both of Spokane.

Collin A. Gerlach, of Spokane Valley, and Ivey C. Taylor, of Fairfield, Montana.

Casey N. Miller and Ryane A. Cass, both of Spokane.

Lance T. Vaelli and Erin L. Fons, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Andrei A. Cozub and Ashton W. Lawson, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert L. Avant and Jane W. Wangai, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Erica McGlone, et al. v. Christopher Selzler, et al., money claimed owed.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Victor Muller, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Ojila Joran, restitution of premises.

David Arnold v. Allen Walling, restitution of premises.

Cheney Real Estate Management Inc. v. Antonio-Juan R. Garcia, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Brittany Evans, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Edgar Tejeda, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Misbah Rehman, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Deann R. Hite, money claimed owed.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Michelle Horodyski, et al., restitution of premises.

Bel Franklin LLC v. Nekisha Colbert, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Christine Pettit, restitution of premises.

Katrin Richey v. Kim Escallier, restitution of premises.

Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Pacific Air LLC, complaint.

Washington Trust Bank v. The Toshner Group LLC, verified complaint for money judgment.

Jamie Cline-Million v. Daybreak Youth Services, complaint for damages.

James D. Gantt v. James Byrnes, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Grosvenor, Chelsea N. and Nathan L.

Roberts, Heather L. and Isaacson, Jamie R.

McCollum, Tara L. and Warner, Kevin L.

Maier, Jody R. and Stacy W.

Schillereff, Kenneth W. and Kimbrough, Kerri

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Clarence Edson, 49; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

William M. Dunigan, 23; 129 days in jail with 129 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daniel R. English, 35; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Tiffany M. Hernandez, 31; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Elijah S. Terril, 28; $250 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Bacardi N. Adams, 19; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while consuming alcohol or cannabis under the age of 21.

David A. Best, 28; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Aaron K. Channing, 27; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jacob W. Conner, 33; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to public servant.

Kameron W. Danforth, 26; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Alexander J. Dillan, 27; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Kristoffer W. Donahoo, 46; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Tiffany R. Eatmon, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Austin J. Stolp, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle A. Swanson, 34; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Camden M. Tibbets, 20; $1,624.60 fine, 24 months probation, reckless endangerment.

Zachary E. Wilhelm, 32; $944.20 fine, 18 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Sean L. Pierce, 39; $1,425.80 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Nicolas A. Petrie, 36; $1,856 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jorey T. Dehn, 33; $960 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Tarrell K. Little Bear, 40; $480 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.