On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 USA
Noon: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
12:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC
5:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay CBS
1 p.m.: New England at San Francisco Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers CBS
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup NBC
11 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Ottawa NHL
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham vs. Manchester United USA
Soccer, women
11 a.m.: USL: Spokane at DC Peacock
Volleyball, college
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore 92.5-FM
Sports talk
10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change