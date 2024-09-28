The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 USA

Noon: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

12:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC

5:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay CBS

1 p.m.: New England at San Francisco Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers CBS

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup NBC

11 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Ottawa NHL

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham vs. Manchester United USA

Soccer, women

11 a.m.: USL: Spokane at DC Peacock

Volleyball, college

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore 92.5-FM

Sports talk

10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change