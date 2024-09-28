Prep roundup: Mason Gassway tosses 2 TD passes, Northwest Christian tops Newport; Sheridan/Welch Crossover volleyball recap

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Football

Northwest Christian 40, Newport 21: Mason Gassaway threw two touchdown passes, and the Crusaders (2-1, 1-1) beat the Grizzlies (3-1, 1-1) in a Northeast 2B upper-division game at West Valley High.

Braylon Comfort and Talon Comfort both caught TD passes for NWC.

Lynden Christian 49, Lakeside 14: The Lyncs (2-2) beat the visiting Eagles (1-3) in a nonleague game.

Boys soccer

St. George’s 4, Mabton 0: Gavin Eliason scored three goals, giving him seven for the season, and the Dragons (4-3-1, 2-1) defeated the visiting Vikings (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Girls soccer

Pullman 1, Moscow 0: Amelia Cobos scored in the 54th minute off a free kick, and the visiting Greyhounds (7-1) topped the Bears (7-5) in a nonleague game. Lillian Cobos made five saves for the clean sheet.

Volleyball

Sheridan-Welch Crossover Classic: Wenatchee swept Glacier Peak 25-16, 25-13 in the championship match of the Gold bracket at Shadle Park HS. Lakeland and Lake City reached the semifinals of the bracket.

Ridgeline beat Davis 25-19, 19-25, 15-11 in the championship match of the Silver bracket at Lewis and Clark HS. Freeman topped Capital 25-22, 25-18 in the title match of the Bronze bracket at Ferris HS. Davenport outlasted Northwest Christian 13-25, 25-18, 15-13 in the championship of the Copper bracket at Rogers HS.