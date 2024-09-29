NFL locals: Gardner Minshew, Raiders do just enough to beat Browns; Frankie Luvu, Commanders rout Cardinals

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

A week after a tough loss and some questions around his starting job, Las Vegas’ Gardner Minshew (Washington State) did just enough to guide the Raiders to a 20-16 win over Cleveland at Allegiant Stadium.

The veteran quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 130 yards. He had no touchdowns and no turnovers.

During a loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, Minshew was benched for backup Aiden O’Connell on the team’s final possession.

After the defeat, Raiders coach Anthony Pierce said he would not rule out a change at quarterback.

But Las Vegas continued to roll with Minshew on Sunday, and despite an overall quiet performance, the former Cougar managed the game effectively enough to keep the victory within reach.

Las Vegas eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time on the season, totaling 152 yards on the ground.

With Deshaun Watson and the Browns deep in Raiders territory looking for the win in the final minute, Las Vegas defensive end Charles Snowden came up with a sack on fourth-and-3 to secure the win.

Minshew passed out credit to the running backs, offensive line and defense after the victory.

“These games are long, they’re always long,” Minshew said after the game. “You just got to keep punching and keep giving yourself chances. Have faith in our defense that they are not going to keep giving up points. They tightened screws and shut them down. That’s the reason we won the game.”

• Frankie Luvu (WSU) continued to make his presence all over the field in the Washington Commanders’ dominating 42-14 win over Arizona.

Luvu racked up seven tackles – five solo – to go with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hit.

Washington’s defense did an effective job containing Cardinals quarterback Murray’s passing and rushing attack, holding him to 142 passing yards and just three rushing yards.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Commanders holding onto a big lead, Murray found receiver Michael Wilson for a 22-yard reception, but Luvu knocked it loose and recovered the fumble to put the game away.

Jalen Thompson (WSU), a safety for Arizona, also followed up a good week with another strong showing.

He collected nine tackles – three solo – in the loss.

• A week after a career showing for the Los Angeles Chargers, Daiyan Henley (WSU) followed it up with a strong game but appeared to sustain an injury in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Henley totaled seven tackles – four solo – in the back-and-forth 17-10 defeat.

The linebacker went down late in the game with what appeared to be a collarbone injury. He remained down for a period of time before walking off with trainers.

Henley tweeted out after the game that he was OK and that “the loss hurt more …”

Jaylen Watson (WSU), a cornerback for Kansas City, recorded three tackles – two solo – and two passes defended in the Chiefs’ win.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) put together another solid game to help the Atlanta Falcons return to .500 on the year.

The linebacker had six tackles – five solo – in the narrow 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) was ruled out for the Los Angeles Rams game against the Chicago Bears, and is reported likely to miss next week against the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams have a bye during Week 6, and the struggling Los Angeles offense hopes to get Kupp’s return shortly after.