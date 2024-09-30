Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Britney R. Brownlee and Miranda L. Lewis, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Elbert and Taylor D. Johnson, both of Clayton.

Nicholas A. Pluskett and Daisy C. Drees, both of Cheney.

Shawn C. Thomen and Courtney A. Comer, both of Spokane.

Christian Montes-Vela and Teresa C. Oliveri, both of Spokane.

Easton L. Anglin and Samantha M. Wallace, both of Spokane Valley.

Braeydyn T.M. Currie, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Armani A. Iacolucci, of Spokane.

Spenser M. Douglas and Emily A. Lasswell, both of Cheney.

Sabrina L. Johnson and Maria V. Meeds, both of Spokane.

Noel L. Wiltbank and Melissa M. North, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew T. Selway and Maci R. Lee, both of Spokane.

Tam D. Chieu and Cecilia Che, both of Spokane.

Caleb W. Corrick, of Coeur d’Alene, and Anastasiya V. Nagornyy, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, et al. v. Inland Power and Light Company, complaint for damages.

Horizon Credit Union v. Brian J. Machala, money claimed owed.

Vietzke Family LLC, et al. v. Trisha Zahn, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC, et al. v. Jason Brown, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC, et al. v. Bradley Buchanan, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kristin Carlstrom, restitution of premises.

Lanzce Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Christopher P. Lanum, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Waylon S. Linton, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Communities v. Kristina Helmer, et al., restitution of premises.

Kala Moore, et al. v. Borys Markewych, et al., medical malpractice.

Prairie Hills Apartments LLC v. Benjamin Wright, et al., property damage.

Thomas Peletier v. Dynasty Roofing LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract and enforcement of surety bond.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Roark, Andrea C. and Brian

Matthews, Christopher A. and Hanson, Mindy

Santos, Elliott S. and Schatz, Kiley M.

Sloan, Victor J. and Dashkovskaya, Tatyana

Wilkening, Tanner R. and Jaclynn

Dietzen, Elli J. and Orantes Gomez, Eliezer

Benjamin, Laci R. and Rouse, John B.

Taitt, Kelwin C. and Farris B.

Finch, Emily C. and Stephen M.H.

Edgerton, Krista and Ashley, Stephanie L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Nancy R. Flett, 38; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and possession of a controlled substance.

Eric N. Olson, 41; $765 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree mischief.

Pamela R. Rogers, 52; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Aren L. Lawrence, 25; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of bail jumping and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Juan C. Delgado-Nelson, 38; 60 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Joshua A. Bradley-Vaughn, 38; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and money laundering.

Michael D. Miethe, 55; $1,517.76 fine, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Shane R. Olson, 52; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance,

Tracy D. Henry, 62; 97 days in jail with 97 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Christian E. Gadea, 28; $1,514.55 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anti Aine, 22; $1,272.82 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Tracy S. Culp, 40; $2,616.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Juan G. Diaz, 26; $1,470.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brian D. Ehlenbach, 41; $1,671.80 fine, two days in jail converted top 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jason H. Holloway, 34; 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served, driving while intoxicated.