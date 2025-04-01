Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sergio L. Figueroa Trespalacios and Maira A. Gamez Camacho, both of Spokane Valley.

Xzavin N. K. Relford and Necole D. London, both of Cheney.

Zachary C. Harwood and Cambry A. Jeppson, both of Provo, Utah.

Cristofer Perez Padron, of Edwall, Wash., and Dulce C. Sierra, of Kennewick.

Markesha T. Monroe and Marcus A. Reese, both of Renton, Wash.

Connor J. Hale and Avery A. Diskin, both of Spokane.

Sean R. Droogmans and Alison L. Kemp, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles G. Mugo, of Spokane Valley, and Zoey D. Portllo, of Deer Park.

Michael R. Nunez and Mylla R. Martin, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. J. Bouvette and Jennifer C. Tinsley, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

David T. James, 32; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Taylor R. Carpenter, 27; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, escaping from community custody and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Michael R. Carson, 46; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dustin R. Adams, 31; two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Louie B. Bearchild, 37; 16 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Jennifer L. Collins, 39; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kortney A. Delarosa, 31; 36 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Mary J. Faires, 33; 24 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jacob A. Gramstad, 32; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, second-degree animal cruelty.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Samuel W. Hudson, 34; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Rachael L. Jacks, 45; 34 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Scott A. Lawson, 41; 17 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Roderick L. Montagne, 43; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Timothy M. O’Connor, 34; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Sydney N. Sumerlin, 30; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Travis L. Towhill, 34; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Jaered B. Were, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.