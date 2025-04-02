Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Julius A. Behrens and Anna I. Klyukanova, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. Greene and Eileen A. Gilbreath, both of Deer Park.

Zaxch C. Hasbrouck and Tinisha M. Meadows, both of Elk.

Nickolas J. Torrez and Rebecca R. Holmbo, both of Spokane.

Alex T. Shores and Alicia M. Purvis, both of Spokane.

Shivam Singh and Annaliesse C. Baker, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Ridgeway and Elizabeth I. Smith, both of Spokane.

William L. Johnson and Lindsey L. Morse, both of Spokane.

Chonlasit Jaisom and Sawitta Imyuang, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Shane E. Phillipy, restitution of premises.

Mother Theresa Haven LLC v. Heather McDaniel, restitution of premises.

Tap Rental LLC v. James Kamura, et al., restitution of premises.

Janet L. Dressel v. Todd M. Wright, et al., restitution of premises.

Asimuth Holdings LLC v. Dakota Chavez, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Quincy Martin, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Hailey Glander, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Brandi L. Montgomery, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. William Jaeger, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Jackson Keja, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Tricia Raddas, restitution of premises.

Craig McLaughlin Family Trust v. Kandy Forrester, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Carolyn Hosono, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Staney Boktok, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Josie Dove, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LL v. Brandi Gallagher, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC, et al. v. Saleen Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

Sara M. Babcock v. Marian Bautdin, seeking quiet title.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Aaron Fried, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. John Hickson, restitution of premises.

Kimberly Coleman v. Larry K. Vawter, complaint.

Maverick Air V. LLC v. Frederick Klarmeyer and Geoffrey Ward Presley, complaint.

Kelsey Bitton v. Jubilant HollisterStier LLC and Atlas Staffing Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Caveny, Kate E. and Scott A.

Simmons, Christine R. and James M.

Aquino, Jamie and Streett, Christopher

Johansen, Karianne E. G. and Michael A.

Powers, Amanda F. and Genn E.

Bash, Tyler R. and Megan K.

Sagario, Leisa and Ronald

Christianson, Julie A. and Norman, Sr.

Yego, Hillary K. and Mina, Patti J.

Phanco, Terri A. and Hagreen, Jessica A.

Jones, Khiara and Mereu, Daniel N.

Rojas, Amanda and Giese, Dale

Brown, Jennifer R. and Will W.

Woll, Trinity N. and Jesse D.

Carnes, Leanne E. and Miller, Mark A.

Briden, Lori S. Keith W.

Young, Melody A. and Eugene P.

McCoy, Meredith L. and Mason C.

Mitchell, Megan M. and Thad E.

Zgherea, Natalia and Vitalie

Fleming, Timothy M. and Lewis, Jonathan L.

Fekete, Jasmine D. and Jacob M.

Riddle, Shaunte D. and Andrews, Brian L.

Cox, Joshua A. and Jessica D.

Maiseyev, Anatoliy and Yekaterina

Clark, Virginia L. and Richard E.

Legal separations granted

Moosman, Lindsay R. and David N.

Handley, Renae L. and Steven M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Martay L. Ellis, 27; 215 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

James Gandy 50; 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Scott McCartney, 65; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Peter Robinson, 25; $969.34 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for one day served, five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, three months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Gabriel Lopez Perez, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Grant T. Larson, 46; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

William M. H. Gunion, 31; 45 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert R. Lynem, 33; eight days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Anthony K. McKenzie, 39; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Timothy J. Hall, 59; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dylan M. Holmes, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Troy P. Holt, 60; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 20 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Shawn L. Kostelec, 48; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Jared D. McGuire, 50; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Samantha M. Mossuto, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael C. Malysa, 43; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Scott J. Harrington, 40; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Darrell L. Oldham, 64; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jose L. Ramirez, 26; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Daniel R. Perkins-Utecht, 20; eight hours of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Miguel A. Rodas-Melendez, 44; 12 months of probation, driving with intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeffrey C. Salvage, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.