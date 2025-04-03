Spokane’s Kailer Yamamoto back in NHL with Utah Hockey Club

From staff reports

Former Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been recalled by the Utah Hockey Club of the National Hockey League.

Yamamoto has played three games since rejoining Utah last week and scored in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Yamamoto, who appeared in three games with Utah in October, led the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League with 51 points and 32 assists in 51 games. His plus-13 plus-minus rating tied for second on the team, and his 19 goals tied for third on the team.

Yamamoto, a Spokane native, spent last season with the Seattle Kraken after playing all or part of his first six NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.