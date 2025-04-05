Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Emilie E. Browning and Justyce C. Brant, both of Spokane.

Calvin C. Pierce, of Nine Mile Falls, and Jamie P. Frisby, of Spokane Valley.

Wyatt L. Wahlberg and Ciara L. Welborn, both of Greenacres.

Benjamin Jibaiur and Helbine Sekesa, both of Tacoma.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pioneer Park Place LLP v. Shane Loggains, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LLC v. Shaylee Ewen, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Michael Grant, restitution of premises.

Sabrina Gehr Domke, et al. v. Karen Stevens, et al., restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Rachel Martin, et al., restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Quinton N. Tucker, money claimed owed.

Housing Quarters LLC v. Amber D. Bertram, restitution of premises.

Pine Acres MHP LLC v. Wanda Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Bruce Bjelland v. Gary Olsen, et al., restitution of premises.

Newrez LLC v. Michael Scott, money claimed owed.

CF Ventures LLC v. W&H Group LLC, complaint.

Jami Skorick v. Kaycee Wick, Leisa Wick and Glenn Wick, et al., complaint for damages.

Lilia R. Riordan Rogers v. Olivia M. Tucker, Jennifer E. Tucker and Dirk E. Tucker, Jr., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hulme, Kari L. K. and David L.

Blake, Beryl N. and Paul A.

Steggell, Lance E. and Waterman-Steggell, Krysta

Beck-Friends, April G. and Friends, Todd H.

Biddiscombe, Kristen R. and Dannielle K.

Gibson, Kate M. and Wahrer, Robby J.

Kaeding, Breze C. and Benjamin D., Jr.

Finnigan, Darin J. and Blair, Kaitlyn J.

Murray, Phillip J. and Stoner, Destinie R.

Williams, Elizabeth I. and James F., Jr.

Hultman, Nicole M. and Cody A.

Birr, Joshua M. and Yelena

Rauscher, Amber and Jason

Cummings, Justin and Jeremy

Jennen, Breanna L. and Terry K., Jr.

O’Docharty, Timothy and Bonnie

Eden, Erin and Eric

Olsen, Christopher L. and Dixon, Danielle

Turner, Tara and Thomas

Stoll, Mark and Susan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Cory J. Yeager, also known as Corey J. Yeager, 39; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

Kaycee L. Wayne, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation.

Nicholas E. Barnes, 28; $742.84, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Michael T. Rold, 38; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic burglary.

Michael Flewell, 40; $800 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Mitchell D. Petit, 33; $250 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Daniel Inwood, 44; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Michael A. Willey, 38; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Climmiette Jordan, also known Travis Ward, 50; $15 restitution, 84 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and order violation.

James Riddle, 40; $21,805.46 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Patrick C. Rast, 75; 120 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.

Sarha E. Hollowell, 39; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of forgery and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Felicia Garcia, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Jenna L. Britton, 39; $831.96 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Jeffory Taylor, also known as Jeffery J. Taylor and Jeffrey J. Taylor, 97 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael M. McCoy, 39; 17 to 22 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicle theft.

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 33; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Randall S. Wagar, 38; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steven D. White, 70; seven days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Adam R. Hall, 34; 34 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Vincent R. Michael-Skenandore, 33; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Timothy J. Hall, 59; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dylan M. Holmes, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Troy P. Holt, 60; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 20 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Shawn L. Kostelec, 48; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jared D. McGuire, 50; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Samantha M. Mossuto, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael C. Malysa, 43; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Scott J. Harrington, 40; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rachael L. Jacks, 46; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Darrell L. Oldham, 64; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David S. Kearns, Jr., 31; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Pennie L. Graham, 63; 30 days in jail amended to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Mark T. Graves, III, 45; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Joshua M. Brandt, 33; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan A. Doyle, 39; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Travis P. Endresen, 30; 13 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, driving while intoxicated.