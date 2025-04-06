CdA police looking for suspect in attempted ‘child enticement’

Officers from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department are searching for a man suspected of attempting to grab a young girl walking her dog.

The girl, 11, told police she was walking her dog on North Bedford Lane in Coeur d’Alene when a man she didn’t know approached her at around 11:15 Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department.

He asked to pet her dog, then followed her as he made an “inappropriate comment,” the release reads, and eventually tried to grab her arm before the girl ran to a nearby home. He then walked away. He was walking through the Landings Neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The release described the suspect as being in his late teens to 20s, average height and weight, and wearing all black clothes: a hat, sweatshirt, pants and dark shoes. Officers ask that anyone with information on the suspect call Coeur d’Alene police at (208) 769-2320.

“The Coeur d’Alene Police Department stresses the importance of open conversations between parents and children regarding personal safety, especially in recognizing and reacting to dangerous situations,” Sergeant Jared Reneau wrote in the release. “The victim’s quick response to run for help highlights the effectiveness of these conversations in empowering children to protect themselves and navigate challenges. ”