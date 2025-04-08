Ferguson names three to Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson named three people to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission late Monday afternoon, reappointing two commissioners and bringing on one newcomer.

In a news release, Ferguson’s office announced it had reappointed commissioners Jim Anderson of Pierce County and Molly Linville of Douglas County, both of whom had terms that expired on Jan. 1.

The third appointment went to Victor Garcia of Skagit County, who will replace former commissioner Tim Ragen.

The decision came about two months after Ferguson rescinded two January appointments by his predecessor, then-Gov. Jay Inslee – the reappointment of Ragen and the appointment of a Ferry County woman to replace Linville.

In pulling back the appointments, Ferguson cited a report from the William D. Ruckelshaus Center, in which people interviewed described the commission as “dysfunctional” and raised concerns about the appointments process.

Ferguson said in a statement Monday that the report “raised serious concerns,” and that his office believes the appointees announced this week will help address them.

“Molly, Jim and Victor offer deep and varied experience, as well as unique perspectives to the Fish and Wildlife Commission,” Ferguson said.

Barbara Baker, the chair of the commission, said in a statement that she was pleased with the appointments.

“I look forward to the work we’ll be able to accomplish together on behalf of fish and wildlife conservation in Washington state,” Baker said.

The news was welcomed by many hunters and anglers who saw Anderson and Linville as more friendly to their interests than other commissioners.

Dan Wilson, co-chair of the Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said in a statement that Anderson and Linville “consistently demonstrated broad, thoughtful engagement on wildlife issues,” and that the group is excited to work with Garcia.

“With deep respect for our wildlife and the many communities who care about it, we believe these appointments bring critical experience and balance to a body tasked with making complex, and often contentious, decisions,” Wilson said.

Others were disappointed in Ferguson’s appointments. Claire Loebs Davis, of Washington Wildlife First, said in a statement that her group was disappointed that Ferguson didn’t select Ragen for one of the seats, and that they felt it was a betrayal of their trust.

Davis said the governor’s decision moves the commission “away from the interests and values of Washingtonians, and toward the powerful special interests that have long controlled state fish and wildlife policy.”

All three of the newly appointed commissioners will begin their six-year terms immediately while they await Senate confirmation.

That puts the nine-member body that oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at full strength for the first time since Ferguson rescinded the appointments in early February.

Anderson had been serving on the commission in the months since his term ended, but Linville had not – because Inslee had named someone else to her seat, she was sidelined. Ragen, whose term also expired in January, was removed after Ferguson rescinded his reappointment.

At the three meetings since, the commission moved forward with seven members.

In the meantime, Ferguson’s office was interviewing candidates for the three open seats. In the release, Ferguson’s office wrote that Linville, Anderson and Garcia were chosen “after an extensive interview process” conducted to evaluate 14 people who applied for the seats over the past year.

Anderson has been on the commission since 2019. He lives near Buckley, in Pierce County, and worked for 35 years in natural resource management, including 20 years as executive director of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Linville was also originally appointed to the commission in 2019. She grew up near Reardan on a wheat and barley farm. Now, she and her husband manage a 6,000-acre cattle ranch near Wenatchee.

Garcia taught biology and other science courses at schools in Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Ocosta. He’s also worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska and as a field biologist.