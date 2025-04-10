On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (first practice) ESPNU
8 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (second practice) ESPNU
2:40 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Weather Guard Truck Race (qualifying) FS2
3 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (first practice) FS1
4:30 p.m.: Weather Guard Track Race FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBA TV
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers NBA TV
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Toronto at Baltimore MLB
4:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Athletics MLB
7:10 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Big Ten
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+
Combat sports, MMA
8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Golf, Masters
5:30 a.m.: On the Range (second round) CBS Sports
Noon: Masters Golf Tournament (second round) ESPN
Football, UFL
5 p.m.: Arlington at Birmingham Fox 28
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, college
4:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix (second practice) FS1
9 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach FS2
Noon: AMA Supercross: Philadelphia NBC
2 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
12:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees FS1
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston MLB
5:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ESPN2
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+
1 p.m.: Oregon at Maryland Big Ten
2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN+
Combat sports, UFC 314
5 p.m.: Preliminaries ESPN
8 p.m.: Main Card: Diego Lopes vs. Alex Volkanovski ESPN+ / PPV
Golf, Masters
7 a.m.: On the Range (third round) CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (third round) CBS
Football
9 a.m.: College: Ohio State Spring Game Big Ten
11:30 a.m.: UFL: Houston at Memphis ESPN
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Washington at Columbus ABC
Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ABC
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle ESPN+
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA
7 a.m.: Everton at Brighton/Hove Albion USA
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munchen ESPN
11:45 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta Fox 28
4 p.m.: USL1: Richmond at Naples Fox 28
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Dallas AppleTV+
5 p.m.: USLC: Oakland at Tulsa Fox 28
Soccer, women
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria CBS Sports
6 p.m.: USLS: Dallas at Spokane NBC / SWX / Peacock
Softball, college
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Stanford at USC Big Ten
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (warmup) FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Food City 500 FS1
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees MLB
10:40 a.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland MLB
11:15 a.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis NBC
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Combat sports, MMA
6:30 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Football, UFL
9 a.m.: San Antonio at Michigan ABC
Noon: D.C. at St. Louis ABC
Golf, Masters
7 a.m.: On the Range (final round) CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (final round) CBS
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT / TRUTV
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Pittsburgh TNT / TRUTV
7 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim ESPN
Soccer, men
2 p.m.: USLC: El Paso at Birmingham CBS Sports
4 p.m.: USL1: Texoma at Spokane ESPN+
Soccer, women
4 p.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Bay ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 92.5-FM
Baseball, college
10:45 a.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL playoffs
6:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 92.5-FM
All events subject to change.