On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (first practice) ESPNU

8 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (second practice) ESPNU

2:40 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Weather Guard Truck Race (qualifying) FS2

3 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (first practice) FS1

4:30 p.m.: Weather Guard Track Race FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBA TV

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers NBA TV

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Toronto at Baltimore MLB

4:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

7:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Athletics MLB

7:10 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Big Ten

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+

Combat sports, MMA

8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Golf, Masters

5:30 a.m.: On the Range (second round) CBS Sports

Noon: Masters Golf Tournament (second round) ESPN

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Arlington at Birmingham Fox 28

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, college

4:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix (second practice) FS1

9 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach FS2

Noon: AMA Supercross: Philadelphia NBC

2 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

12:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees FS1

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston MLB

5:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+

1 p.m.: Oregon at Maryland Big Ten

2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN+

Combat sports, UFC 314

5 p.m.: Preliminaries ESPN

8 p.m.: Main Card: Diego Lopes vs. Alex Volkanovski ESPN+ / PPV

Golf, Masters

7 a.m.: On the Range (third round) CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (third round) CBS

Football

9 a.m.: College: Ohio State Spring Game Big Ten

11:30 a.m.: UFL: Houston at Memphis ESPN

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Washington at Columbus ABC

Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ABC

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle ESPN+

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA

7 a.m.: Everton at Brighton/Hove Albion USA

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munchen ESPN

11:45 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta Fox 28

4 p.m.: USL1: Richmond at Naples Fox 28

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Dallas AppleTV+

5 p.m.: USLC: Oakland at Tulsa Fox 28

Soccer, women

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria CBS Sports

6 p.m.: USLS: Dallas at Spokane NBC / SWX / Peacock

Softball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: Stanford at USC Big Ten

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (warmup) FS1

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Food City 500 FS1

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees MLB

10:40 a.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland MLB

11:15 a.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis NBC

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Chicago at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Combat sports, MMA

6:30 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: San Antonio at Michigan ABC

Noon: D.C. at St. Louis ABC

Golf, Masters

7 a.m.: On the Range (final round) CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (final round) CBS

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT / TRUTV

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Pittsburgh TNT / TRUTV

7 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim ESPN

Soccer, men

2 p.m.: USLC: El Paso at Birmingham CBS Sports

4 p.m.: USL1: Texoma at Spokane ESPN+

Soccer, women

4 p.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Bay ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 92.5-FM

Baseball, college

10:45 a.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL playoffs

6:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 92.5-FM

All events subject to change.