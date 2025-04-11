Amber Lake ramp to close for improvements this week

From staff reports

The boat ramp at a lake southwest of Cheney will be closed Wednesday morning while volunteers spruce it up.

The ramp at Amber Lake, a favorite destination for fly anglers, will be closed while members of the Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club and Spokane Fly Fishers put down and spread new gravel at the site.

Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an email that they expect to complete the project by about noon.

The clubs are splitting the cost of the gravel and the equipment used to compact it.