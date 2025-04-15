AP journalist let into White House event for first time since February

By Jeremy Barr Washington Post

An Associated Press correspondent was permitted to attend a White House event on Tuesday afternoon, the first time a journalist from the news organization was allowed entry since the Trump administration revoked access on Feb. 11.

A reporter and two photographers were granted entrance to a 3:30 p.m. presidential event in the East Room in which the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy was presented to the Navy Midshipmen football team.

On Monday, Associated Press reporters were rebuffed from events even though a federal judge in D.C. last week ordered the White House to stop blocking the news organization’s journalists because of an editorial decision by the company to continue using the name Gulf of Mexico.

An AP journalist has historically been included in the contingent of wire service reporters that covers the president, along with photographers.

The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment on whether the administration will now allow AP reporters at all events open to other journalists.

On April 8, Judge Trevor N. McFadden granted the AP an injunction that temporarily lifted the ban while the news organization’s lawsuit against the White House plays out. While he delayed his ruling by five days, it went into effect yesterday, as the White House acknowledged in a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The White House has appealed the judge’s ruling to the appellate court, which on Thursday is holding an oral argument on the administration’s request for an extension of the stay on the injunction. Both the White House and the AP will have 15 minutes to make their case in front of a three-judge panel.