Horoscopes 4/23

—-

Moon Alert: After 1:30 a.m. EDT today, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in PISCES.

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

You are inquisitive, compassionate and tenacious. You are also independent, gregarious and artistic. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle — a time of completion and endings. Do some internal and external housecleaning. Take inventory of your life. Commune with nature. Prepare for next year’s new cycle.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH This could be a challenging day for you. You might have a dispute with a friend or a group about property, money issues or something related to a possession of yours. Perhaps someone has damaged something you own. Or a group won’t cancel a membership fee. It could be anything. Keep your cool. Tonight: Be low-key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH This is a classic day for having difficulty dealing with authority figures — parents, bosses, supervisors, teachers, VIPs or the police. Unfortunately, these interactions could end up being a clash of wills. This disagreement could be a minor speed bump, or a major problem. Stay chill. Tonight: Be friendly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Today will have some challenges for you, and one challenge might be that others are aware of your difficulties. Some of you might have to let go of or give up something. But the truth is that down deep, you knew this was inevitable. To stay alive, every year the snake has to shed its skin. Tonight: Be courteous.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might have to run from ego battles with a friend or a member of a group, especially about shared property or a dispute about an issue. Or maybe you want to face the music. Either way, this could be a testing day for you with anyone who has an agenda. Tonight: Study and learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Relations with others are strained today. In fact, someone in authority might make demands on you. They might even want you to account for yourself about something. (Your regal nature will not like this. Such treatment is beneath you.) Seek a compromise. Tonight: Check your finances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH You might get into a controversial dispute about politics and religion today, because people are opinionated and very pushy with their ideas. (Not you, of course.) Be smart and steer clear of the touchy subjects. Some people are looking for a fight today. Tonight: Be cooperative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today is difficult for many people. Emotions are running high and people are entrenched in their views. You might encounter this in discussions with someone related to shared property, debt or even shared responsibilities. Use your LIBRAn charm and diplomacy to deal with this. Tonight: Get organized.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH You might feel as if someone is testing you today. Or perhaps you’re being tested by a situation, especially when dealing with partners, spouses and close friends. Discussions about relationships and family issues might be blunt and pushy. Go gently. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Mechanical breakdowns or equipment problems related to your work or where you live might create stress for you today. Quite possibly, power struggles with co-workers also might take place. Something might be broken beyond repair today. Tonight: Rest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Relationships with many people are tested today. Parents will find that their relations with their own kids are likewise challenging. Therefore, do your best to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns with kids. Don’t get caught up in a power struggle. Be the adult. Tonight: Discussions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH There’s a strong likelihood that family squabbles will arise because of power struggles, especially with parents or older family members. Something might be broken. Someone might be forced to make changes, especially if something isn’t working out. Today could be a harsh reality check. Tonight: Check your money.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today in order to avoid accidents. Obviously, an accident does not have to happen, but if you’re angry or feeling pressured by someone, these feelings might distract you and indirectly create an accident. Stay calm and be mindful. Tonight: You’re strong.

BORN TODAY

Actor Dev Patel (1990), TV host, comedian John Oliver (1977), actor, author Kal Penn (1977)

* * *

