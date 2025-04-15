ICE agents stop by unaccompanied minor’s home in Spokane Valley for ‘welfare check,’ ICE states it’s part of new policy

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old who fled Honduras two years earlier frantically called her attorney at Manzanita House. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were at her uncle’s home in Spokane Valley, asking where she was.

“They said they were doing a welfare check, but I’m worried. Why would they need so many agents to do a welfare check?” said the girl, whose first name is Yolanda. “There were three ICE agent cars parked in my uncle’s driveway.”

But according to ICE, these welfare checks have become routine in the last couple of months.

In an email to The Spokesman-Review and Spokane Public Radio, ICE states that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began conducting investigative activities in January to “ensure unaccompanied alien children released from the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement are not subjected to crimes of trafficking and exploitation.”

“ICE is fully engaged and committed to child safety and accountability for every action and person involved in the care of unaccompanied alien children,” the statement continues.

However, these new welfare checks could put unaccompanied minors, like Yolanda, in a tough spot. She agreed to speak with a reporter using her first name only out of fear that she could be in jeopardy.

Sam Smith, attorney at Manzanita House, said he appreciates ICE’s statement since he wants to make sure youth are not subjected to further harm, abuse or trafficking in the United States – although he’s not sure about their approach.

“There must be a less traumatizing way to go about it. ICE must understand that having agents show up to your house, unannounced, will cause acute fear or anxiety – this is what happened with Yolanda,” Smith said.

Yolanda said ICE hasn’t visited her home since the last incident.

“I’m still scared,” Yolanda said. “I have a court hearing in June and I’m scared that they’re just going to detain me when I get there.”

Just a few days before the Spokane Valley incident, a video showing an encounter between a Virginia-based immigration attorney James River and Homeland Security investigators went viral with over 15 million views by Wednesday night.

Rivera recorded multiple ICE agents at the home of his client, a 19-year-old who was classified as an unaccompanied migrant child years ago when she entered the country illegally.

“I’ve never seen a welfare check, period, much less with five people armed for a minor who has a pending green card,” Rivera told News7, a news outlet based in Virginia.

Just like in the ICE agents in the video, Yolanda said the ICE agents who stopped by her home were also dressed in regular clothing.

Smith said in these situations, he would recommend not opening the door and notifying your attorney.

“They can still talk through the door, window or ring camera,” Smith added. “They should also not sign any document unless they have been able to review it with their attorney, if they have one.”