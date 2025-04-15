Washington Records

Updated Tue., April 15, 2025 at 8:50 a.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George I. Poteet and Reagan M. Chase, both of Hayden.

Samuel C. Raddatz and Emily M. Ray, both of Spokane Valley.

Artem Kolesnikov, of Spokane Valley, and Kateryna I. Danch, of North Port, Fla.

Omar A. Gomez Martinez and Elizabeth G. Aguirre Ponce, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua M. Orth and Tatyana A. Skripnik, both of Spokane.

Dario I. Sanchez Castro and Tessa N. Britt, both of Spokane.

Ronald S. Lajkan and Rimiko N. Lobju, both of Spokane.

Ivan E. Munoz and Kara D. Hill, both of Davenport, Wash.

Russell R. McInerney and Ellen I. Petry, both of Spokane.

Henchi Luther and Treasey Bilene, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Patience Ryan v. Mary Chasko and George Chasko, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lundmark, Samantha T. and Lundmark-Guiol, Zachery T.

Kovac, Carrie and Michael P.

Gail, Ariel R. and Elijah

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Ruben A. Aparicio, 25; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Devon J. Lewis, 24; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Thomas E. Moore, 30; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault of a child, inferring with reporting of domestic violence and two counts of attempted harassment.

Crystal S. Moore, 40; 54 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking vehicle without permission.

Uriah M. Grossglauser, 36; 162 days in jail with credit given for 162 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and domestic stalking.

Xavier Jones, 33; 35 days in jail, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jessica L. Bowe, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Donald W. Darling, 45; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Bogdan A. Gutulenco, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.