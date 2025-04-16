Gonzaga walk-on Graydon Lemke enters transfer portal after redshirting in 2024-25

Walk-on forward Graydon Lemke is entering the transfer portal after redshirting the 2024-25 season at Gonzaga, he announced Wednesday on social media.

A 6-foot-10, 190-pound freshman from Las Vegas, Lemke walked on to GU’s basketball program last offseason but didn’t make an appearance and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Lemke becomes the fourth player from Gonzaga’s 2024-25 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining forwards Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo, along with guard Dusty Stromer. Ajayi and Stromer have both found new homes, signing with Butler and Grand Canyon, respectively.

“My time at Gonzaga has been an incredible chapter of my life – one filled with growth, unforgettable experiences, and lifelong relationships. I’m beyond grateful to the coaching staff, my teammates, the training staff, and everyone involved with the program. Being a Zag meant everything to me,” Lemke wrote in a post shared to his X and Instagram accounts. “During my time here, I took full advantage of every opportunity to develop both on and off the court. I’ve transformed my body, added strength and weight, and refined my game in ways that have prepared me to compete at the highest level of college basketball.”

Lemke was one of five walk-on players on GU’s roster last season, along with forward Noah Haaland, and guards Joe Few, Cade Orness and Joaquim ArauzMoore. Few, the son of GU coach Mark Few, has one year of eligibility remaining but isn’t expected to return next season after going through Senior Night ceremonies.

Lemke’s older brother, Coleman, spent the past three seasons playing for former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans at Portland. He also recently entered the transfer portal .