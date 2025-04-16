Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel C. Seeman and Jillian R. Waters, both of Spokane Valley.

Trent M. Knudsen and Jacob A. Loe, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylan J. Katz, of Spokane Valley, and Alyssa M. Hathaway, of Spokane.

Ben T. Webster Isley, of Airway Heights, and Brynn A. Richey, of Spokane.

Gianluca M. Dinaro, of Spokane, and Veronica R. Denke, of Newman Lake.

Matthew W. Ferguson and Frances L. Ferguson, both of Spokane Valley.

Rion A. Seick and Tracy E. Suarez, both of Spokane.

Griffon P. Jones and Whitney L. Patrick, both of Cheney.

Eric D. Bordner and Kelsea E. Sullivan, both of Spokane.

Eric J. Reyes and Roxann L. Morales, both of Spokane Valley.

Christine L. Tangvald and Veronica R. Reedy, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Lynch and Jeri A. Hack, both of Medical Lake.

Alec L. Boyd and Alexis M. Morgan, both of Spokane.

Melissa N. Kinney and Freddie R. Katelnikoff Beck, both of Spokane.

Cheyenne R. Humphrey and Mindy Morse, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Krystle E. Powell, money claimed owed.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Kelly Janssen, restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Lactrece Hopkins, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Jazmin Martin, restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. Teresa Brooks, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Bridget Conway, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Abrianna Schwartzenberger, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Alisha R. Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Mary A. Schappals v. North Star Trustee LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holding LLC v. Alvina Watlamett, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Calvin Brewer, et al., restitution of premises.

Kokomo Stud LLC v. Tiara Capehart, restitution of premises.

Gabriella Rodgers v. Mark Hall, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sowl, Tina M. and Rodrick W.

Moriarty, John and Williams, Deanna E.

Ott, Lori A. and Randall T., Jr.

McAdams, Alecia D. and Sing, Dayna E., Jr.

Anderson, Laurie K. and Steven E.

Marrocco, Daniel M. Stacie M.

Usab, June J. and Zarek, Kristopher T.

Coberly, Cindy L. and Shannon D.

Bro, Brittany A. A. and Mathihs, Dylan J.

Jones, Dale M. and Lora L.

King, Lori A. and Dorsey, Jason T.

Anderson, Laura R. and Neal A.

Petrie, Rachel A. M. and Nicolas A.

Watkins, Liliana M. and Gardenhire, Devin J.

Wallace, Brandy A. and Matthew A.

Abenova, Gauhar and Wu, Christian

Belle, Tyrone C. and Gonzalez, Amy

Oshaughnessy, Michelle and Adam

Roberts, Marah N. and Billy R.

Gallegos, Erik D. and Aguilar, Daniel E.

Anstadt, Kum Chu and Thad R.

Eakin, Jessica and Ryan A.

Seibert, Christopher and Kristen

Lutz, Hollie and William J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kelly Hyde, 35; 180 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Bobby S. Million, Jr., 30; $15,709.76 restitution, 73.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Raymond L. Aiken, 50; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest.

John M. Bowers, 30; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Dennis W. Coffey, 27; 90 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Kylee J. Devlin, 41; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Gabriel R. Dillon, 46; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kyle A. Hanscam, 32; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Justin J. Jaquith, 36; 42 days in jail, third-degree theft, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Paige M. Knight, 46; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Melisa Papa, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Robert J. Payne, 71; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Ramos, 62; 15 days in jail, harassment.

Richard A. Sala, 35; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

William B. Walters, 31; 20 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Katherine A. Uphus, 24; 20 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Jamal A. Stokoe, 28; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Duane G. Delaney, 49; 12 months of probation, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Joseph J. Anderson, 41; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Robert L. Buchanan, 41; seven days in jail with credit given for six days served, first-degree criminal trespassing, making a false statement to a public servant, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.