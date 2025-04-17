Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert J. C. Flinn and Abigail L. Martz, both of Pullman.

Skylar D. Anderson, of Spokane Valley, and Brittany B. Waulters, of Quincy, Wash.

Todd C. Kerbs, of Spokane, and Grace E. O’Neil, of Spokane Valley.

Bryson W. Isnhower and Meagan C. Moreau, both of Spokane Valley.

Seth J. Velasco, of Spokane Valley, and Hannah M. Endyke, of Spokane.

Ryan W. Conen and Rebekah R. Sloan, both of Elk.

Jonathan W. Bagby and Jamey L. Kellar, both of Spokane.

Nyle L. Khouja and Sarah J. Geyer, both of Spokane.

Aneish Phillip and Biram George, both of Spokane.

Kazuma Kaneko and Ashley F. Olson, both of Williston, N.D.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Scott Hahn, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Chad Barker, et al., restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge Qozb LLC v. Faith Vitulli, restitution of premises.

East Magnesium Properties LLC v. Adam Hamilton, restitution of premises.

Marla L. Proctor, et al. v. Hannah Proctor, seeking quiet title.

Smooth Systems Construction Inc., et al. v. Felix A. Herrada, III, et al., money claimed owed.

Lorna Wigen v. Palouse River Counseling and Mike Berney, complaint for damages.

Potlatch # 1 Financial Credit Union v. Russell E. Stebbins and Lena R. Haslage, complaint.

Randall McElfresh v. Fruci Family LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Amber Ball v. Dalynne Singleton, complaint for personal injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sinnott, Renee D. and Brent W.

Lawson, Greggory S. and Rikkia M.

Hartshorn, Renee M. and Charles A.

Castel, John G. and Lashirl M.

Chelossi, Karina E. and Steven J.

Tellery, Mary G. and Clevies S.

Barks, Rebecca and Heidenreich, Bryce

Harnett, Belinda M. and Timothy M.

Zhu, Shi and Shi, Genhong

Cramer, Shad L. and Hamilton, Judy R.

Smoot, Russell and Kelly

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Quincy Martin, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Dennis C. Brisbois, Jr., also known as Dennis J. Brisbois and Dennis C. Brisbois, 31; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jason F. Layne, 49; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brett A. Partridge, 48; $15 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jeremy M. Pittman, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Roderick H. Price, 29; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kerri K. Rice, 56; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Gary T. Schmidt, 61; 14 days in jail, camping within 50 feet of railroad viaduct.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Joanna M. Flowers, 50; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott E. Poland, 21; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Patti M. Walker

April A. Lucey, 38; 20 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, reckless driving.

Joshua D. McCaslin, 45; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cody B. Meyer, 48; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree theft.

Charles Lautez, 64; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, driving while intoxicated.