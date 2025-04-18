Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua E. Van Zile and Ayrin L. Ross, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. Lahman and Jolynna A. Nowakowski, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Andrew J. Eberhardt and Marrissa L. Sterner, both of Spokane Valley.

Kory M. Moon and Autumn L. A. Ramm, both of Spokane.

Craig A. Lemon and Wendy S. Maple, both of Spokane Valley.

Sterling C. Anderson, of Cheney, and Alina V. Lashkay, of Spokane Valley.

David L. Finch and Emilie G. Albritton, both of Spokane.

Ivan Kuts and Rachael K. McGowan, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Waylon Mishler, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Victoria Budd, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Crystal Aragon, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Shelby Erikson, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Abigail Hellstrom, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Paige McClain, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Alyssa Hansen, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Jennifer Vines, restitution of premises.

Gesa Credit Union v. Bryan S. Sampson, money claimed owed.

Karenchu Addi v. Fitsum Kidane, restitution of premises.

CM Holdings LLC v. Chance Goforth, restitution of premises.

Ogdon Way Apartments LLC v. Mason Howe, et al., restitution of premises.

Larry Weber and Tina Weber v. Jesse Jones and Desiree Jones, complaint.

Alanna Alexander v. Patrick McGoldrick and Iron Bull Holdings LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Mark Holthaus, Roger Holthus, Cheryl Holthaus, Theresa Holthaus, Cheri Mooney and Matt Holthaus v. City of Spokane Valley, Clark Property Investments and Roe Corporations, complaint.

Damien J. D. Probe v. Shaw Trenchless LLC, Hank Shaw and Sean Riley, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swan, Harley and Twa-Le

Gordon, Laurie A. and Joel W.

Asselin Foster, Melyssa D. and Luci C. A.

Hobbs, Tammy L. and Christopher D.

Duke, Stephanie J. and Sam J., Jr.

Raines, Nickie J. and Jack D.

Fuentes, Carlos A. and Amber R.

Burnette-Lester, Angelia J. and Lester, Michael W., Jr.

Mayfield, Sandee J. and Mitchell F.

Beck, Ashley D. and Timothy S.

Ader, Heather L. and Joseph F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Luis O. Perez, 48; 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Donisha L. Canton, 33; $4,664.78 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Kianna D. Domebo-Peone, 26; $4,496.81 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

James Allison, 33; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Connie S. Jackson, Moses Lake; debts of $24,608.

Benito Velasco Cruz, Mattawa, Wash.; debts of $31,893.

Tristan and Krystal Christensen, Spokane; debts of $70,381.

Anthony F. D. and Ahsley D. Tarter, Spokane; debts of $82,828.

Michael W. and Rebecca A. Rudd, Spokane; debts of $546,090.

Cory W. Richards, Spokane; debts of $314,470.

Justin C. Darby, Spokane; debts of $192,442.

Lavonne F. Johnson-Russell, Chewelah, Wash.; debts of $125,092.

Edwin A. Hernandez Moreno, Royal City, Wash.; debts of $20,695.

Sean P. Roller, Spokane Valley; debts of $52,672.

Paul R. Couvion, Spokane; debts of $490,876.

Robert L., IV and Brianna J. Burkett, Newport, Wash.; debts of $384,411.

Tara J. Swenson, Spokane; debts of $87,918.

Aerika M. Moore, Moses Lake; debts of $72,961.

Dana R. and Reytina M. Nelson, Chattaroy; debts of $58,422.

John and Laura L. Slejeski, Uniontown, Wash.; debts of $76,454.

Amy J. Fair, Colbert; debts of $111,242.

Gregory P. Anstine, Spokane; debts of $32,247.

Hayley Harrison, Spokane; debts of $124,557.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Chelsea R. Applebee, 27; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft and reckless driving.

David B. P. Buswell, 45; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Ronald W. Fowler, 36; 120 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Walker A. Gwin, 25; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Roger W. Stolp, 67; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to second-degree reckless driving.