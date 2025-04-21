Prep roundup: Jackson Mott, Nate Moinette go deep for Gonzaga Prep baseball; G-Prep sweeps boys, girls golf

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports in the Greater Spokane League.

From staff reports

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 9, Lewis and Clark 3: Jackson Mott went 3 for 3 with a solo homer and three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (11-3, 10-2) topped the Tigers (4-9, 3-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Nate Moinette added a three-run homer for G-Prep, and starter Connor Wood struck out 10 over five innings.

Softball

Mead 24, Gonzaga Prep 6: Jill Buchmann went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer as part of a six-run third inning and the Panthers (13-1, 11-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-14, 0-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Maddie Sletten went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and five RBIs for Mead. Mady Ogden went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Moses Lake 10, Cheney 0: Paige Richardson and Caitlin Decubber combined on a one-hitter and the Mavericks (9-3) blanked the visiting Blackhawks (4-10) in a nonleague game.

Alina Lopez and Jenika Balderas knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3: At Indian Canyon, G-Prep’s Dillon Schrock and Cheney’s Ryan Howe tied at 1-under 70 in the individual gross. Gonzaga Prep placed three in the top seven and edged Cheney by one stroke in the team competition.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3: At Indian Canyon, LC’s Amanda Nguyen won the individual gross at 1-under 71. Gonzaga Prep placed four in the top 6, led by Lisette Durkin in second at 3-over 75, to take the team win by 30 strokes.

Boys tennis

Mead 4, Ferris 0: At Ferris, in No. 1 singles Mead’s Peter Farley defeated Bill Barton 6-0, 6-1. The match was called final after four games due to rain.

Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0: At MtS, In No. 1 singles Mt. Spokane’s Isaac Hewa defeated Tony Gomez 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Jacen Phillips/Kanoa Beckley swept Kye Hill/Jax Hunt 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At LC, in No. 1 singles LC’s Daphne Rabinovitch defeated Devyn Pirwitz 6-2, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Lauren Lubbe/Sophia Dibble beat Emma Sandberg/Molly Davidson 6-2, 6-2.

Mead 7, Ferris 0: At Mead, in No. 1 singles Mead’s Lexi Mattox defeated Annika Rossow 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles Addy Oglesbee/Stacy Wang beat Michelle Chen/Hannah Coulson 6-3, 6-0.

University 4, Central Valley 3: At CV, In No. 1 singles U-Hi’s Kailee Alteneder beat Kate Bendele 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, U-Hi’s Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler topped Olivia Paventy/Sophia Riddle 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.