Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Oleksandr Ipatenko and Ginelli M. Casanova Pagan, both of Spokane.

Daniel T. Stouvenel and Amanda R. Martes, both of Spokane Valley.

Donavan A. James and Karen R. Parker, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark S. Gabert and Karri L. Higgins, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Bush and Cassidy S. Ackerman, both of Spokane.

Andre M. Zelepukhin and Maryna Popova, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb C. Preti and Holly M. Bice, both of Spokane.

Connor R. Skinner and McKenna J. Smith, both of Spokane.

Joshua L. Markel and Melissa A. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Daniel N. Shevchenko, of Spokane, and Liubov Fetisova, of Liberty Lake.

Fran C. Gross Gonzalez, of Salem, and Anna R. Young, of Spokane Valley.

Randy E. Brown and Laura T. Tresko, both of Spokane.

Lukas D. Brown and Olivia H. Hill, both of Billings.

Daniel D. Kloepfel and Mariah J. Blackburn, both of Ford.

Jasper S. Larue and Holly E. Woodbury, both of Spokane.

Ty R. Phillipy, of Elk, and Karli K. C. Drysdale, of Newport.

Saul Z. Alejandre, of Pasco, and Alyne Velasco, of Toppenish.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mullen Hill MHP LLC v. Vincent Tiemersma, restitution of premises.

Kaylee Pelozzie v. Wayne Anderson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Robert Lee v. Gary Long, Gerald Parker, Abram Cosby, James Boothby and Reflection Lake Community Association, complaint.

Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc. v. Ivan Quezada, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Berry, Leah M. and Anthony J.

Goodwin, Chrsitina M. and Sevier, Vance W.

Geary, Misty D. and Damon J.

Osso, Angela L. and Irby, Cody A.

Medeiros, Gina E. and Gomes Medeiros, Richard A.

Craig, David S. and Iverson, Mariah E.

Henry, Martha V. and James C., III

Collier, Kenneth L. and Elizabeth A.

Demello, Anna C. and Joseph A., III

Davis, Don R., Jr. and Tina N.

Stanford, Margaret and Arthur E.

Hofstader, Nathan M. and Bixenstein, Morgan M.

Love, Amanda M. and Taylor, Nicholas A.

Ponti Jauchius, Jena L. and Jauchius, Jeremy D.

Stahl Lam, Josephine and Nelson-Lam, Ivy

Sprague, Ryan E. and Dominique R.

Palmer, Kimberly A. and William J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Shayden L. Macri, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude police vehicle.

Jacob L. Baker, 27; 172 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.

Rachael L. Jacks, also known as Rachael L. Ray, 46; $3,080 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and money laundering.

Dustin Posey, 40; $15 restitution, 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Charles W. Stokes, 46; $30 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of order violation.

Rhya Joseph, 40; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Michael Williams, 38; 19 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Felipe Murillo, also known as Phillip E. Riddle, 45; $1,500 restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.

Darius D. Brown, 44; 113 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Emmanuel L. Braxton, 26; 48 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Desiree L. Peterson, 56; 36 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jonathan A. Bryant, 43; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Nico B. Vavra, 22; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ralph Artiaga, 18; $990.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shawna M. Castel, 40; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, four days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Marcus M. Coty, 55; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alice R. Crawford, 30; $990.50 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Toby L. Dameron, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.