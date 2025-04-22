URM Stores names new CEO to replace Sprinkle

URM Stores Inc. announced Tuesday that it has selected a new CEO and president to replace Ray Sprinkle, who is retiring this summer.

The company, which owns subsidiaries Rosauers Supermarkets and Peirone Produce, announced that Roger F. White has been selected to take over as CEO and president as of June 1.

White has more than 30 years of experience after starting his grocery career at Albertsons in Boise. He later joined Associated Food Stores in Salt Lake City.

“I am humbled and honored to join URM, an organization with over a century of commitment to independent grocers and the communities they serve,” White said in a news release. “I look forward to helping build upon URM’s incredible legacy and to collaborate with their talented team and impressive Member-Owners.”

White replaces Sprinkle who joined the company in 2003 and was named CEO and president in 2013.

“After the years I have had guiding this incredible organization, I couldn’t be more confident in passing the torch to Roger,” Sprinkle said in the release. “His decades of industry experience, proven leadership, and strategic mindset make him the ideal leader to take URM into the future. The Company will be in excellent hands.”

URM was founded in 1921 when five companies joined forces to form a corporation. URM now serves 132 member-owners, including 259 grocery stores, more than 750 restaurants, convenience stores and other customers.

John Akins, URM’s board chairman and who headed up the search committee, thanked Sprinkle for his contributions to the company.

“Ray’s strategic vision has not only shaped the direction of our Company but has also significantly contributed to the growth and prosperity of our Membership,” Akins said in the release.

Akins also believes White will add to the company’s legacy.

“Bringing a proven record of operational excellence and his people-first leadership, make him the right choice to lead URM into its next chapter,” Akins said in the release. “We’re confident his leadership will guide us into a successful future defined by both innovation and integrity.”