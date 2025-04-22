Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph L. Schlosser, of Mead, and Jamie C. McLachlan Anderson, of Spokane.

Andrew S. Phelps and Tirzah F. Grubaugh, both of Spokane.

Blaine A. Cousins and Danielle M. Pinkerton, both of Spokane.

Preston E. Newcomb, of Spokane Valley, and Tara V. Sullivan, of Oak Harbor, Wash.

Tristan S. Sams, of Colbert, and Sofia G. Barbieri, of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Lin and Peyton L. Hockett, both of Chicago.

Gavin R. Jones and Anna E. Danford, both of Spokane Valley.

Wilson Laiso and Ann M. Muller, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Villars, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Christina T. M. Walker, of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas S. Lee and Cashlynn M. S. Volk, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph R. Campbell and Kamella A. Axthelm, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Grove LTD Partnership v. Karen Rhodes, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Frances Okeefe, restitution of premises.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Alexus Wallwork, restitution of premises.

JG Fox Inc. v. Angelique Hamilton, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Lara Lauer, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Dennis Franco, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Lisa Glaspey, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Lawrence Picariello, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Sarah Pinkston, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Robert Payne, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Bradley Pappas, et al., restitution of premises.

Efrain Ramirez, et al. v. Lenard Lurks, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Terrle Hogsett, restitution of premises.

Clare View Seniors Apartments LP v. Loida Ligad, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Isaac Barnum, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Kenneth Davis, restitution of premises.

Apartment Management Consultants LLC v. Terina Harry, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Clark, Michael H. and Bornalo, Rowena B.

Dieter, Michele D. and Kenneth N.

Garcia, Felicia T. and Pablo F.

Wilson, Nicholas L. and Lopez, Anastasia T. A.

Peachey, Elizabeth J. and Jason R.

Aiken, Madeline N. and Sean W.

Al-Hmeyrat, Sheila C. and Saif A.

Hilde, Earl G. and Ballard, Marcia J.

Watkins, Derek J. and Kacee S.

Kozubenko, Vitaly P. and Pavlova, Olga S.

Dyuryagin, Daia and Aleksandr

Blank, Hayley and Adam

De La Mora, Felipe E. and Destaney

McDonough, Jessica and Michael R.

Stephenson, Rachelle D. and Charles L., Jr.

Whiteley, Virginia and Brian L.

Ofearna, Jessica L. and Justin M.

Legal separations granted

Swenson, Jesse J. and Krystal R.

Marker, Samantha A. and Cameron W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Megan Halstead, 34; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Laquisha C. Brock, 34; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Darrell R. Healer, 55; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Rafael E. Orellana, 29; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Elissia M. York, 24; $20.44 restitution, 364 days in jail, after pleading guilty to bail jumping and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Waleya L. Antoine, 46; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Daniel E. Barber, 32; 45 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy E. Beene, 48; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael K. Boyer, 41; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

John F. Couch, 61; 10 days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree theft.

Austyn M. D. Davis, 30; 30 days in jail, obstruction of law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

David E. Davison, 28; three days in jail converted to two days of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Jarimy R. Dehn, 36; $500 fine, 135 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle A. Evans, 32; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license

Judge Mary C. Logan

Norman T. Jarvis, 32; 15 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Micah Z. Lane, 24; 120 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Esther E. Ledesma, 33; nine days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree assault.

Betty J. E. Lindell, 35; 17 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Stephen A. Moose, 35; 31 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

John Naisher, 32; $250 fine, 20 days in jail converted to 20 days of work crew, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 33; 62 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kennard P. Supak, 33; 73 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Laquisha C. Brock, 34; 50 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Colton D. Garske, 28; 16 hours of community service, third-degree malicious mischief.

Sherrie L. Clark, 61; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Taylor J. Clark, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jesse R. Blenkle, 40; 16 hours of community service, failure to comply with a police officer.