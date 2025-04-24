Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathaniel M. Leu and Rebekah I. Keithley, both of Spokane.

William J. Sweetser and Meagan L. Hendrix, both of Spokane.

Brandon I. Williams, of Spokane Valley, and Raquel L. Fowler, of Buford, Ga.

Reese A. Duncan and Annalise M. Ward, both of Spokane.

Cameron T. Beck, of Spokane, and Sienna K. Bruno, of Haleiwa, Hawaii.

Jacob N. Rappisi and Chante L. R. Deleo, both of Spokane.

Joseph E. Grable and Chyanne N. McKinnon, both of Deer Park.

Kylar J. Hunt and Hannah L. Sylvester, both of Spokane.

Jericho E. Hickman and Jodee M. Shular, both of Spokane Valley.

Jarod D. Asche, of Glendive, Mont., and Avery C. Postera, of Rathdrum.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Nicole M. Bauder, money claimed owed.

Earth Smart Enterprises LLC v. Peck and Peck Excavating Inc., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Amita Henderson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Rachel Landingin, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jim Warren, money claimed owed.

Jerry L. Kreshel, et al. v. Jennifer Carter, restitution of premises.

Cedar Canyon Villas Apts No. 104 LLC v. Isabelle Myers, restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Robert Forde, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Reality LLC v. Francesca Campbell, et al., restitution of premises.

Dung X. Ngo, et al. v. Stephanie Ruffin, et al., restitution of premises.

Nancy M. Copelaud v. David Hume, complaint.

Frank Petrilli v. Keith Cummings and Holly Cummings, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kimmy A. Brooks and McIntosh, Christopher D.

Hobbs, Diane S. and Jeffrey D.

McCulla, Kristina D. and Earl M.

Nestler, Nicholas and Kayla

Ballantyne, Nathaniel and Renee

Zimmerman, Jennifer and Jeremiah

Flores, Johnathon M. T. and Heilman, Amanda M.

Hill, Cassey and Kristopher

Wilson, Larissa M. and Richard W.

Williams, Summer M. and Michael I.

Stebbins, Katrina and Vanessa

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Preston H. Kahanu, also known as Preston H. Cahanu, Preston H. Kahuna and Preston K. Kahano, 38; 50 to 75 months in prison, 50 to 75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, two counts of first-degree possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Brandon S. Christopher, 54; $2,275.66 restitution, 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and third-degree domestic assault.

William Heldreth, 32; $7,670.95 restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Shawna R. Langdon, 35; $15 restitution, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic malicious prosecution, making a false statement to a public servant, false reporting, domestic intimidating a witness and order violation.

Daniel Lopez, 21; 30 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Theresa M. Williams, 44; $700 restitution, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Morgan S. W. Byrd, 31; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

James E. Murcar, 68; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Joshua M. Brandt, 33; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jeremy Brown, 37; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Christopher K, Lewis, 47; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Katelyn M. Hahn, also known as Katlyn M. Hahn, Katelyn Hahn and Katlyn Hahn, 27; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Collin S. Vaughn, 40; $17,300 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and first-degree reckless burning.

Marc R. Palmer, 26; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Samantha Hill, also known as Samantha M. Fullbright, 41; $450 restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua R. Arrastio, 37; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas P. Cozza, 39; 10 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Leval R. D. Delano, 42; 33 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, vehicular interference, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Mylah K. Evarts, 19; one day in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

John E. Geaudreau, 46; 30 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Patricia L. Shirey, 33; $600 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kasey J. K. Leighty, 44; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny Zappone

Katsiaryna O. Avdeyenko, 34; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of third-degree theft.

Joanna J. Clark, 59; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Binyam J. Geleta, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Marc R. Palmer, 26; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.