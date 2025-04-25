Marijuana-filled Easter eggs found across Texas town in ‘scavenger hunt,’ cops say

Four of the five plastic eggs were recovered by police. A man and his granddaughter discovered the fifth egg in a park the day after Easter and took it to the police station, according to police. Nicholson has four warrants out for his arrest in connection with the delivery of marijuana, police said. (Handout/Lufkin Police Department/TNS)

Five plastic Easter eggs strategically placed in a Texas town were not filled with candy. Instead, police said the eggs were filled with marijuana.

Lufkin police are searching for Avante Nicholson who is accused of planting the eggs in three parks and behind a Motel 6 on Easter, April 20, officials said in an April 24 Facebook post

Police said they went through Nicholson’s Facebook page and found multiple photos of the eggs, including one photo of the five eggs with hints to their location.

“They also found statements referencing selling narcotics on multiple occasions and in the posts, he stated whoever ‘shopped’ with him the day of the scavenger hunt would get hints to the locations of the eggs,” according to police.

A man and his granddaughter discovered the fifth egg in a park the day after Easter and took it to the police station, according to police.

In total, the five eggs contained over a quarter of an ounce of marijuana, police said.

Recreational cannabis is illegal in Texas, according to state law.

Nicholson has four warrants out for his arrest in connection with the delivery of marijuana, police said.

Lufkin is about a 170-mile drive southeast from Dallas.