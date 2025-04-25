The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: MotoGP: Spanish Grand Prix (sprint race) FS2

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards: General Tire 200 FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 KSKN

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Washington at Northwestern Big Ten+

1 p.m.: Texas A&M at Texas ESPN2

1 p.m.: Tulane at East Carolina ESPNU

6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPN+

Baseball, exhibition

4 p.m.: Savannah Bananas world tour ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Detroit or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco Fox 28

4:10 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City FS1

6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers MLB

6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Miami TNT

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Memphis TNT

3 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers TNT

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Golden State ABC

Combat sports

3 p.m.: UFC: Garry vs. Prates (prelims) ESPN+

6 p.m.: UFC Garry vs. Prates ESPN2

Football

9 a.m.: 2025 NFL draft (rounds 4-7) ESPN / ESPN2 / NFL

9 a.m.: College: Maryland Red-White Spring game Big Ten

11 a.m.: College: Rutgers Scarlet and White game Big Ten

1 p.m.: College: Oregon Spring game Big Ten

4 p.m.: UFL: Michigan at St. Louis ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (third round) Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: The Chevron Championship (third round) NBC

Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (third round) CBS

Noon: Senior: Mitsubishi Electric Classic (second round) Golf

2 p.m.: LIV: Mexico City (second round) FS1

Hockey, NHL playoffs

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Florida TBS / TRUTV

1 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota TBS / TRUTV

4 p.m.: Toronto at Ottawa TBS / TRUTV

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado TBS / TRUTV

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Pennsylvania ESPNU

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ESPN2

3 p.m.: Nebraska at Washington Big Ten

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Ipswich USA

7 a.m.: EFL: Oxford at Sunderland CBS Sports

9:15 a.m.: FA Cup semifinal: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa ESPN+

4:15 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Orlando Fox 28

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Colorado Apple TV+

7 p.m.: USL Cup: Alta at Sacramento Fox 28

Soccer, women’s club

10 a.m.: NWSL: Gotham at Washington CBS

2 p.m.: USLS: Tampa Bay at Spokane Peacock

Track and field, college

10:30 a.m.: Penn Relays CBS Sports

Noon: Drake Relays CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, college

2:50 p.m.: Washington State at Fresno State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: 2025 NFL draft (rounds 4-7) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change