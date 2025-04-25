On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Spanish Grand Prix (sprint race) FS2
9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards: General Tire 200 FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 KSKN
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Washington at Northwestern Big Ten+
1 p.m.: Texas A&M at Texas ESPN2
1 p.m.: Tulane at East Carolina ESPNU
6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga ESPN+
Baseball, exhibition
4 p.m.: Savannah Bananas world tour ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Detroit or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at San Francisco Fox 28
4:10 p.m.: Houston at Kansas City FS1
6:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers MLB
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Miami TNT
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Memphis TNT
3 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers TNT
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Golden State ABC
Combat sports
3 p.m.: UFC: Garry vs. Prates (prelims) ESPN+
6 p.m.: UFC Garry vs. Prates ESPN2
Football
9 a.m.: 2025 NFL draft (rounds 4-7) ESPN / ESPN2 / NFL
9 a.m.: College: Maryland Red-White Spring game Big Ten
11 a.m.: College: Rutgers Scarlet and White game Big Ten
1 p.m.: College: Oregon Spring game Big Ten
4 p.m.: UFL: Michigan at St. Louis ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (third round) Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: The Chevron Championship (third round) NBC
Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (third round) CBS
Noon: Senior: Mitsubishi Electric Classic (second round) Golf
2 p.m.: LIV: Mexico City (second round) FS1
Hockey, NHL playoffs
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Florida TBS / TRUTV
1 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota TBS / TRUTV
4 p.m.: Toronto at Ottawa TBS / TRUTV
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Colorado TBS / TRUTV
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Princeton at Yale ESPNU
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Pennsylvania ESPNU
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ESPN2
3 p.m.: Nebraska at Washington Big Ten
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Ipswich USA
7 a.m.: EFL: Oxford at Sunderland CBS Sports
9:15 a.m.: FA Cup semifinal: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa ESPN+
4:15 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Orlando Fox 28
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Colorado Apple TV+
7 p.m.: USL Cup: Alta at Sacramento Fox 28
Soccer, women’s club
10 a.m.: NWSL: Gotham at Washington CBS
2 p.m.: USLS: Tampa Bay at Spokane Peacock
Track and field, college
10:30 a.m.: Penn Relays CBS Sports
Noon: Drake Relays CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, college
2:50 p.m.: Washington State at Fresno State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: 2025 NFL draft (rounds 4-7) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change