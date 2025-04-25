Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Connor M. Hansen and Abigail G. R. Guzman, both of Spokane.

Antony M. Dunnavant and Esmeralda A. Robles, both of Valley, Wash.

Alex R. Hester, of Meridian, Idaho, and Kayla B. Brooking, of Spokane Valley.

Felipe F. Robles and Shilat Mirilashvili, both of Spokane.

Nicholas W. Dixon and Hannah R. Price, both of Spokane.

Ezekiel Y. Dayspring Schmitt and Jamie M. R. Macke, both of Spokane.

Bart J. Mortensen, of Spokane, and Michelle D. Thompson, of Thompson Falls, Mont.

Kenneth W. Turner and Keshia M. Arland both of Spokane Valley.

Lawrence B. Repsold and Josephine Pence, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Jones and Emma P. Chan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Starlen Properties IV LLC v. Teresa Richards, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Monique King, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Cassandra Brown, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Rocco Murrin, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Joseline A. Aguilera, et al., restitution of premises.

JD Wolfe LLC v. Lori Healey, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Montague, et al. v. Robin Uselmann, et al., restitution of premises.

Joel E. Leveille v. Tyler J. Karr, et al., restitution of premises.

Homefront LLC v. Carol Chamberlin, et al., restitution of premises.

Guadalupe Ocampo, et al. v. Danielle Shurbutt, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Krystal Proctor, restitution of premises.

Inland Empire Residential Resources v. Michelle Shaeffer, restitution of premises.

Justin Livington and Amy Stevens v. Peter Urlacher and Ellen Urlacher, complaint.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Elda Da Silva Bennett, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Shantel Megill v. Providence Health and Services-Wash., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kalua, Jamie D. K. and Lisa M.

Stolp, Alicia A. and Austin J.

Andrycha, Richard J. and Sharon M.

Dagrella, Arosea M. and Cody R.

Ericson, Cassi M. and Nicholas R. O.

McMahon, Kyle F. and Alexi D.

Gonzales, Amber R. and Manuel L.

Diacogiannis, Kayla R. and Josiah D.

Roberts, Christine E. and Clinton E.

Gillette, Debra A. and Spackman, Tanner L.

Quick, JJ C. and Kori L.

Riddle, Tina A. and Douglas G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tina M. Murray, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Tyler J. Kelly, 40; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Timothy Moser, 58; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Henry I. Jones, 31; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Garrett C. Broadsword, 34; $3,085.42 restitution, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Troy C. J. Swift, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Nichole W. Johnson, also known as Nick Johnson, 60; $1,388 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Sean A. Hendrickson, 27; 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Raymond G. Jones, 56; $1,000 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Lori Bauer, 48; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Jessica R. Edie, 38; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Amber R. Gette, 40; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, third-degree theft.

Eduardo Jimenez Morales, 31; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sean R. Larsen, 37; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, possession of a controlled substance.