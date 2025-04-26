Hanging artwork: Elevate your space with style

Feature larger pieces or mirrors over chests, as they break up the space and add help define a space (or create a new one). (Courtesy photo)

By Katie Laughridge Tribune News Service

When it comes to decorating your home, artwork is a powerful tool that can transform a space. Whether you’re creating a gallery wall, showcasing a single statement piece or meticulously arranging a grid of matching pieces, the way you hang your artwork can make all the difference.

This week, we’re diving into the various ways to hang artwork. Dillon, our artwork coordinator, has hung it all and is our in-house expert for all things hanging.

Gallery walls: A symphony of art

Gallery walls are a fantastic way to display a collection of artwork, photographs and other decorative pieces. They add personality and charm to a space, creating a visual story that reflects your style.

Dillon suggests starting with the largest piece in the grouping and laying out the rest around it on the floor before hanging them up. This method ensures a balanced and cohesive arrangement. He also recommends using a variety of sizes to keep the gallery wall interesting and dynamic. Sticky notes can be a helpful tool to lay out the general idea of where each piece will go before committing to nails and hooks.

We love this approach, and Dillon does a beautiful job of mixing frames and artwork sizes to create harmonious displays that draw the eye and add depth to a room.

Remember to step back and view the arrangement from different angles, ensuring it complements the surrounding windows and doorways.

Single statement pieces: Bold and beautiful

Sometimes, less is more.

A single, large piece of artwork can make a bold statement and become the focal point of a room. Dillon loves featuring larger pieces or mirrors over chests, as they break up the area and help define a space (or create a new one). When hanging a single piece, make sure it’s centered and at eye level to maximize its impact.

Grids: Precision and perfection

Grids are a sophisticated way to display a series of same-sized pieces, creating a clean and organized look. However, they require meticulous measuring to ensure each piece is perfectly aligned. Dillon notes that grids are the hardest to hang because of the precision involved.

A beautiful grid arrangement exudes symmetry and order. The uniformity of the frames and artwork creates a polished appearance, making it ideal for spaces where you want to convey a sense of structure and balance.

Unique arrangements: Creativity unleashed

Beyond gallery walls, single pieces and grids, there are countless other ways to hang artwork that can add a unique touch to your home. Whether it’s a playful mix of different styles or an unconventional layout, don’t be afraid to get creative. Dillon’s tip of laying out the pieces on the floor first applies here too, allowing you to experiment with different arrangements until you find the perfect one.

Incorporating artwork into your home decor is an exciting opportunity to express your personality and style. Happy hanging and until next time: Happy Decorating!

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.