Bill clarifying when doctors can perform abortion unanimously passes Texas Senate

Nolan D. McCaskill The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would clarify when Texas physicians can legally perform an abortion to save a mother’s life unanimously passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 31, also known as the Life of the Mother Act, would allow doctors to intervene and provide abortion care to pregnant women in medical emergencies.

Current law includes an exception for patients with a “life-threatening physical condition” but notes the doctor performing the procedure must provide “the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive.”

Doctors have said that language is vague and confusing, making many hesitant to perform an abortion to save a mother’s life. Violating the state’s near total abortion ban is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine — in addition to a $100,000 civil penalty.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, thanked Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, for his work crafting a proposal that garnered “universal support from all sides.”

In a statement issued after the final vote, Patrick credited Texas for leading the way “in protecting life,” noting the Life of the Mother Act “is only designed to provide legal clarity for doctors in rare cases when a mother’s life is threatened.”

The Senate Democratic Caucus framed the bill as a step in the right direction but said its “long-overdue” passage has forced doctors and hospitals to navigate a dangerous legal landscape since the state’s ban took effect after the federal right to abortion was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

“We recognize this bill does not go far enough,” Democrats said, recognizing it doesn’t provide exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies — or repeal the abortion ban. “S.B. 31 is not the end — it’s the beginning of restoring dignity, clarity and life-saving care for Texas women and their families.”

A similar House bill by Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, was heard in committee earlier this month but has not received a vote.

_____