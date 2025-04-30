Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kimball G. Rippy and Bethany G. Klingeman, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Sean P. O’Leary and Kristina Y. Vrooman, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Chad J. McSpadden and Angela M. Cannon, both of Spokane.

Scott P. Fisher and Aileen M. Hetrick, both of Spokane.

Casey W. Howard and Jodyne L. Newman, both of Chattaroy.

Benjamin J. Labue and Ava J. Conway, both of Spokane Valley.

Jake T. Roberts and Heather A. Reither, both of Cheney.

David J. Rees, of Hesperia, Calif., and Lyric M. Erickson, of Spokane Valley.

Simon A. Pena and Lindsey P. Pena, both of Cheney.

Michael J. Kramer and Maranda L. Sappenfield, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan L. McNickle and Hartlee G. Storro, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Sproule and Rebecca L. Murphy, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy M. Young and Delitra A. Moyes, both of Otis Orchards.

Isaiah R. Hawkins and Ashlyn K. Rogers, both of Spokane Valley.

Collin R. K. Patterson and Gabrielle S. Mickelson, both of Spokane.

Christopher K. Davidson and Alisha A. Treece, both of Spokane.

Michael B. Trejo and Ella R. Wilson, both of Provo, Utah.

Taylor D. Waring and Amber L. Lawson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard F. Tuntland v. Taylor B. Lawson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Christopher W. Dowell, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Shahnoa L. Williams, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Ronald White, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ashly Woods, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Igor Chubenko, money claimed owed.

Eagle Ridge Homeowners Association v. Laurence L. Maddux, et al., money claimed owed.

Kenneth J. Green, et al. v. Kymeekeis Russell, restitution of premises.

Chris N. Heads v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Craig Carter, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Larissa N. Brewer, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University Mobile Home Park LLC v. Tammy Goodwater, et al., restitution of premises.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Comp. of America, complaint.

Capital One Auto Finance v. Melinda Franklin, complaint.

Rhonda Long v. Christopher Johnson, Michael Johnson and Tammi Johnson, complaint.

Halme Construction Inc. v. City of Deer Park, complaint.

D.C. v. State of Wash., Department of Children, Youth and Families, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kramer, Bree C. and David R.

Zhadko, Yulia and Taran, Andrey

Cooper, Heidi A. and Trevor A.

Stoudt, James D., IV and Cokeley, Memorie R.

Griffin, Elizabeth F. and Donald E.

Hall, Victoria L. and Dambra, Ryan M.

Terpko, Jason and Heather

Butt, Rosa and Todd

Rennaker, Maleea and Devon

Cales, Amanda and Kenneth P.

Falter, Thomas R. and Hulse, Nancy L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Blake R. Davis, 39; $7,753.05 restitution, 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft.

David A. Mattozzi, III, 33; $15 restitution, 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary, fourth-degree domestic assault, order violation and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Justin C. Werle, 40; $15 restitution, 175 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and four counts of order violation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Daniel C. Crews, 35; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marc R. Palmer, 26; 10 days in jail, reckless driving, hit and run of an attended vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Larry D. Tuckey, 50; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

James S. Turner, 44; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Blaze E. Vela, 34; $300 fine, one day in jail, protection order violation.

Tanner W. Wells, 33; 39 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jesse A. Ziegelman, 22; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Marcus J. Stephens, 49; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Christopher J. Tidwell, 47; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, third-degree theft.

Nora C. Washburn, 39; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Benjamin P. Williamson, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Peyton A. Pergl, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan M. Sharrett, 41; $1,000 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William J. Truax, 44; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Samuel Metekai, 24; four days in jail with credit given for four days served.

Jeremy S. Martin, 42; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Johnathan A. Bryant, 43; 60 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, reckless driving.

Rusty L. Creamer, 46; 20 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, reckless driving.

Brittnei J. Fawver, 34; 180 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Brent A. Glass, 52; 30 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan K. Berggren, 29; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic monitoring, reckless driving.