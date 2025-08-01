Ghislaine Maxwell moved to lower-security prison in Texas

By Perry Stein Washington Post

Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved from a detention facility in Florida to a lower-security prison in Texas, her attorney David Oscar Markus said Friday.

Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges, had been serving her 20-year sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee. She has been transferred to a prison in Bryan, Texas, her attorney said. That facility has a minimum level of security and is known as a federal prison camp.

Markus did not give a reason for the transfer. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The relocation comes a week after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former defense lawyer for President Donald Trump, spent nearly two days interviewing Maxwell in Florida about the case. Her attorney said at the time that Blanche asked Maxwell about “100 different people” and that Maxwell had “answered every single question” truthfully and to the best of her ability.

Maxwell has been subpoenaed to give a deposition to Congress on Aug. 11. She has asked for immunity to testify, but the congressional committee that sought her testimony has rejected that condition.