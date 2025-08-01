Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Breckin A. Krumbah, of Greenacres, and Taylor A. Norman, of Fairfield.

Jadyn P. Massman, of Vancouver, and Sophia M. Clonts, of Ridgefield, Wash.

Luis H. Yanez and Janeth C. Ruiz Lopez, of Royal City, Wash.

Reece S. Jackson and Lauren M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Michael H. Grothe, of Moses Lake, and Shelby N. Lafond, of Spokane.

Joshua D. Robinson and Erika J. Wilcox, both of Kalispell.

Robert J. Puckett, of Airway Heights, and Abigail A. Deutsch, of Cheney.

Micah D. Smith and Faith A. Henson, both of Chattaroy.

Damon L. Brummett and Elyssia F. M. Perry, both of Spokane.

Shane A. J. Roten, of Spokane, and Ashtin L. Nix, of Derby, Kan.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Katherine Winner, restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Rick Alex, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Britton Ortize, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Amanda Sewell, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Jahloni Culver, restitution of premises.

Hidden Pines Limited Partnership v. Samantha Sullivan, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Jeremy Mead, et al., restitution of premises.

5D Holdings LLC v. Alexander Wixom, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Leah M. Vangelder, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Steven May, III, restitution of premises.

Summit Ridge LLC v. Danyal D. Best, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Pamela Moye, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University Mobile Home Park LLC v. Pamela Stewart, restitution of premises.

Eloika Pines LLC v. Jeffrey S. Crutchfield, et al., restitution of premises.

Channel Partners Capital LLC v. Fisher’s Towing and Transport Service LLC and Randall Fisher, complaint.

City of Millwood v. Paul A. Edwards and Robin K. Edwards, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Poole, Lauren E. and Anthony M.

Burgess, Jacob R. and Rachel L.

Jarvis, Misty J. and Brian G.

Edwards, Chevanise R. and Jensen, Samal P.

Breto-Breto, Ana G. and Gonzalez-Huerfano, Freddy A.

Tan, Madison L. and Monaghan, Shaun R.

Watson, Cassandra G. I. and Andrew R.

Palmer, Kimberly A. and William J.

Kamitomo, Kelsey A. K. and Griffith, Christopher J.

Castro De Reyes, Nereida E. and Cummings, Gary

Gamboa, Jailysa M. and Tyler J.

Kildal, Kelly S. and Travis M.

Bryant, Cara M. and Shane M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jerry E. White, 63; $2,790 restitution, one month in jail converted to one month of electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Melissa Piapot, 50; 69 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kenneth J. Kheel, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

James C. Hale, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Blake R. Hamill, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.