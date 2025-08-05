Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
William F. Potter and Hannah L. Theis, both of Post Falls.
Ethan J. Kramer and Natalie P. Halpin, both of West Fargo, N.D.
Jessy T. Gonzales and Leslie J. Holland, both of Cheney.
Tyler M. Hansen and Brittany M. Lipp, both of Spokane.
Andrew G. Crawford and Alexa J. Clark, both of Spokane.
Justin T. Ervin and Lilyann J. Doney, both of Airway Heights.
Michael E. Lawler and Melissa J. Deamer, both of Kettle Falls.
Aaron T. Hays and Renee L. Kelly, both of Airway Heights.
Nathan T. Staggs and Stefanie D. Sorenson, both of Spokane Valley.
Cameron G. Arquette and Kari E. Daly, both of Spokane Valley.
Jason H. Salazar and Jordyn E. Kerr, both of Spokane.
Ruvim A. Korchemnyy and Diana Tupikova, both of Liberty Lake.
Daniil Greghko, of Airway Heights, and Jasmina Y. Oboznaya, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
John E. Brooks v. Windermere/Manito LLC, complaint.
Laura Brocx v. MultiCare Health Systems, complaint.
Christie Harris v. Wash. First Robotics, complaint.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Brendan Kelly, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
James, Jessica M. and Burkhart, Robert P.
Maier, Jody R. and Stacy W.
Cummings, Katherine D. and Wells A., III
Creighton, Michelle R. and Cameron
Rudyy, Artem and Moskovkina, Alena
Clark, Virginia L. and Richard E.
Olmstead, Holly J. and Thomas P.
Salazar, Desireya M. and Gabriel A.
Brandvold, Michael W. and Christina R.
Belle, Tyrone C. and Gonzalez, Amy
Wilder, Jade L. and James A.
McDonough, Jessica J. and Michael R.
Luna, Ianxavier R. and Anna N.
Ramirez Rios, Blanca E. and Didson, Jaden E.
Masters, Dawn S. and Ronald A., II
Taylor, Sara D. and Travis A.
Brooks, Esther A. and Cory T.
Sarquilla, Elisa C. and John F.
Thrasher, Dominic D. and Lexy S. L.
Wittman, Thomas W. and Shiell, Brandilyn A.
Thompson, Taylor R. and Cloud A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Caleb R. McKee, 49; $700 restitution, 279 months to life in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree child rape, second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, two-degree child molestation, bribing a witness and tampering with a witness.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Ethan I. Golden, 24; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Devon J. King, 27; 30 hours of community service, third-degree theft.