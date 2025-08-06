On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Regionals ESPN2
Noon: Regionals ESPN
2 p.m.: Regionals ESPN2
4 p.m.: Regionals ESPN
6 p.m.: Regionals ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9:05 a.m.: Athletics at Washington MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
3:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh OR Miami at Atlanta MLB
Baseball, MiLB
7:05 p.m.: Reno at Tacoma Root
Football, CFL
4:30 p.m.: BC at Hamilton CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Indianapolis at Baltimore NFL
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: World: Scottish Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
3 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Soccer, Leagues Cup
4:30 p.m.: Monterrey at Charlotte FS1
8:15 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Santos Laguna FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change