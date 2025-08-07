Coffee Connections: F-Bomb Coffee Club keeps going after founders death

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

In 2018, Deb Di Bernardo, founder of Roast House coffee, launched a casual morning meetup for women at her shop, First Avenue Coffee.

Di Bernardo, whose penchant for profanity knew no bounds, dubbed the group the F-Bomb Coffee Club.

Pia Hallenberg had helped the business owner with some marketing and branding and began attending the monthly early morning meetings.

“I had a great time,” Hallenberg said. “I met so many people and I loved the connection.”

Di Bernardo had previously battled cancer, and when it returned with a vengeance, she looked to Hallenberg to continue her F-Bomb legacy.

“Deb officially gave it to me, and I promised I’d take care of the group.”

Di Bernardo died in December 2024, and Hallenberg has kept her word.

The 7 a.m. start time proved difficult for some, and others wanted a larger menu, so earlier this year, their first Friday meetings moved to noon at Boots Bakery in Saranac Commons.

Hallenberg also added occasional evening outings to women-owned businesses.

Their first excursion was to the Reliquarium, and attendees said they had a blast.

“The main idea is networking and getting to know the business,” Hallenberg said. “Deb always wanted to support female-owned businesses.”

But the heartbeat of the group is the casual monthly gatherings.

On Friday, more than a dozen women filled the tables that Boots Bakery owner Alison Collins reserves for them each month.

Business owners mingled with fundraisers, artists and nonprofit leaders.

“It’s like this intersection of people – you don’t have to watch your language, you can just be yourself,” Hallenberg said.

That’s what attracted Shanna Cejka to the group.

Cejka, who owns a property management business, started attending over a year ago.

“I got to meet Deb and drink whisky with her out of her desk,” she said. “I’m licensed to swear and as spicy as they come, so this is my group.”

She also appreciates the ways they endeavor to make a difference in the community.

Cassie Camerer agreed.

The financial adviser and retirement income certified professional said that since she works in a male-dominated profession, she enjoys connecting with other goal-oriented women.

“This is more casual and community-driven than some other groups,” she said. “It’s a very diverse group, which is great!”

Molly Hart sported a T-shirt featuring her two favorite things: bicycling and Hillyard.

The manager of the Red Dragon restaurant in Hillyard is part of a newly formed nonprofit, the Hillyard Alliance.

She finds camaraderie and support with the F-Bombers.

“I can’t control global or national politics,” she said. “But I can contribute to my community and watch positive things happen.”

A sense of community is what Margaret Albaugh found in the group.

“I feel like it’s been incredibly welcoming.”

The photographer updated attendees about her book of poetry and photography, “Where I End, and You Begin.”

“I’ve been able to foster deeper engagement in a really nurturing, safe space,” she said.

Hallenberg hopes to expand Di Bernardo’s F-Bomb legacy.

“I’d love to start a small business grant and for the group to be a grant giver,” she said.

For now, she’s pleased that the group continues to meet and believes Di Bernardo would be delighted that it’s thriving.

“I think about her all the time,” Hallenberg said. “We all miss her like crazy.”

Interested in attending a gathering? Find them group on Facebook at F-Bomb Coffee Club and ask to be added to the group.