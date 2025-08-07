‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ offers alternative Peter Pan tale in Spokane Civic Theatre’s final education production of summer

From staff reports

In its second and final Civic Education production of the summer, Spokane Civic Theatre is taking audiences into the world of Neverland before Peter Pan and his gang of Lost Boys called it home.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter and Wendy.” Civic’s production opens Friday and runs through Aug. 17.

At the top of the show, at a busy port in England, two ships are preparing to sail to the kingdom of Rundoon.

One ship, called the Wasp, carries Lord Leonard Aster (Clive Greene) and a group of British navy seamen led by Lieutenant Greggors (Samuel Guan). The Neverland carries sinister ship captain Bill Slank (Josie Shelton), Aster’s daughter Molly (Ashley Schwartz), her nanny Mrs. Bumbrake (Jane Chapman) and three orphan boys: Prentiss (Norilee Chapman), Ted (Penelope Donahoe) and one they simply call Boy (Arty Furley).

Both ships have a trunk on board. One of the trunks contains precious cargo that belongs to the Queen, the other is a decoy.

Lord Aster places an amulet around his neck and gives Molly a matching one. He tells her to never take it off and to use it if she’s in trouble, but she replies that she’s still a new Starcatcher, or someone who knows how to protect “starstuff.”

Once both ships have set sail, Lt. Greggers reveals his name is actually Smee and that he and the seaman are pirates who have taken the real captain, Captain Scott (Piper Zacher), and the crew hostage.

Smee brings out Captain Black Stache (Nathanael Cho), who tells Aster he will kill Molly unless Aster gives him the keys to the trunk. Aster refuses, but Black Stache steals the key anyway.

At the same time, Lord Aster’s and Molly’s amulets begin to glow. The orphaned boys notice, and Molly reveals her father is on a secret mission for the Queen. Smee and the pirates learn the treasure is on the Neverland, not the Wasp, and set off in hot pursuit.

The Boy learns more about what it takes to be a starcatcher as he and Molly work to protect the trunk and avoid Smee, Slank and Black Stache who will stop at nothing to get their hands on the Queen’s treasure.

The show also stars Kyrie Cox, Alex Schroeter, Paloma Partovi, Stella Beale and Lily Guan.

The musical is based on the novel “Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Rick Elice adapted the book for the stage. The show features music by Wayne Barker.

The show is directed by Jessii Arp and music directed by Nathan Hoyt.