Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alivia G. Plenty, of Liberty Lake, and Maria F. Medina Beltran, of Morelos, Zacatecas.

Joseph B. Richardson and Alyssa C. Brines, both of Havre, Mont.

Christopher J. Rochette and Cynthia R. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Philip S. Hamley, of Otis Orchards, and Tiffany N. Anderson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Spencer H. Lee and Eden E. Albrecht, both of Greenacres.

Troy E. Miller and Jennifer R. Peden, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis L. Hall and Katrina L. English, both of Spokane.

Wyatt R. Miller and Megan A. Smythe, both of Spokane.

Cooper M. P. Burns and Ariyanna E. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Jess W. Hockett and Corina L. Little, both of Liberty Lake.

Tyler J. Bowers and Willow B. Tomsha, both of Mead.

James R. Seidler and Jordan M. Finch, both of Rathdrum.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Performance Plus LLC v. 2001 Palm Harbor Mobile Home, et al., seeking quiet title.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. James Argyro, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Breanne Wier, et al., restitution of premises.

Selway Machine Tool Co. Inc. v. Spokane Industries LLC, complaint.

Vicki M. Parrish v. James T. Freeman, Jr. and Deborah J. Freeman, complaint.

Kathy L. Stults Skiftun v. Ella M. Williams, complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Machala, Matthew R. and Krista M.

Morris, David F. and Tegegne, Eseynesh F.

Cox, Anna I. and Buddy A.

Olmsted, Nicholas M. and Andrea C.

Johnson, Sean C. and Strong, Jordan R.

Fekete, Jasmine D. and Jacob M.

Acharya, Upendra D. and Hem K.

Dyuryagin, Daia and Aleksandra S.

Erickson, Nathan B. and Cassandra K.

Rogerson, Tye S. and Ashley E.

Kazatski, Victoria and Pavel I.

Adams, Camilla R. and Jason J. R.

Eversole, Robert F. and Celeste

Degraaf, John H. and Ashley K.

Green, Alexis L. and Smith, James D.

Dilley, Darrold K. and Street, Jennifer

Oehlke, Autumn N. and Isabelle A.

Spolski, Emily J. and Gockley, Ryan P. R.

Schroeder, William C. and Hyun H. J.

McReynolds, Mary M. and Burggraaf, Marvin R.

Birdwell, Sherami L. and Jonathan W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Susan Seigendall, also known as Susan M. Seigendall, 47; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after being found guilty of carrying a concealed firearm.

Judge John O. Cooney

Samuil Kuzenko, 30; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Michael J. Collins, 53; $15 restitution, 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Daniel J. Uller, 47; $15 restitution, 51 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Corey A. Anderson, 51; $15 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Sara N. Stenhouse-Rownfats, also known as Sara N. Rownfats and Sara N. Stenhouse, 39; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Timothy M. Murphy, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to obtaining a signature by deception.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Mark A. Liberty, 64; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Katie Kinney, 25; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Charly Kenty, 37; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of escaping community custody.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Matthew J. Bravo, 24; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of carrying a weapon without a license.

Curtis S. Olson, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Austin W. Dayley, 25; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kortney A. Delarosa, 32; 30 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Cody S. Gary, 37; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Heather E. Mansbridge, 37; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Claudio A. Mastel, 54; six days in jail, operating a vehicle without a license.

Joshua D. McCaslin, 45; 56 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

James A. McMurray, 32; $990 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan T. Miles, 40; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Loanmy Triana Costa, 52; eight hours of community service, hit and run of unattended vehicle.

Chantell M. Talksdifferent, 32; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Damian M. A. Hurley, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree theft.

Fernando A. Ortiz, 53; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.