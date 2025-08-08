Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler D. Scheff and Erin N. Dendy, both of Spokane Valley.

Hunter A. Westacott and Samantha K. Bundick, both of Spokane Valley.

Rudy J. Stretch and Olivia M. Dendinger, both of Portland.

Adam A. Gaines, of Deer Park, and Kaitlyn E. Mangun, of Spokane.

Aiden D. Eriksen, of Pomeroy, Wash., and Rosina M. White, of Saint John, Wash.

Paul J. Witek and Robyn M. Fisher, both of Spokane.

Jameson M. Dumo and Alexandria D. McCafferty, both of Spokane Valley.

Dakota L. Casados Twohouses and Kylee Benjamin, both of Spokane Valley.

Riley S. Baldwin and Nicole T. Leonti, both of Spokane.

Kevin G. Makens and Kegley A. Schuh, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

West 315 LLC v. Dwight Lansdale, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Hannah Harris, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Traci Brown, restitution of premises.

First Ave. Chelan LLC v. Senty Manwe, et al., restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Robert Ogutu, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Carmen Dillon, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Billson Marsh, et al., restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Nathaniel Harris, restitution of premises.

TMJS Spokane LLC v. Jose Torres Aguilar, et al., restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Hailey Peltier, et al., restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Elizabeth Maye, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Sylvia Urbanski, et al., restitution of premises.

Robert Vanhemel v. Robert Warner, et al., restitution of premises.

Rachel L. Peterson v. Kathryn L. Eickerman and Kenneth S. Eickerman, complaint for damages for personal injuries.

John Levesque v. Iron Dawn Mechanical, CRST Home Solutions and Lowes Home Centers LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Allen, Nathaniel and Berg, Christina A.

Rusin-Dickens, Julia C. and Clinton L.

Lee, Benjamin and Danielle

Kalous, Rachel and Jeremy K.

Renz, Kaily B. and Christopher S.

Owens, Nathan J. and Mikayla I.

Hunter, John S. and Jill A.

Roose, Rysta D. and Justin B.

Cromwell, Crystal F. and Andrew C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Matthew Pennucci, also known as Matthew S. Lindgren, 45; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Francisco J. Arana, Spokane; debts of $121,822.

Lisa B. Talmud, Spokane; debts of $60,748.

Juan J. Martinez, Othello; debts of $255,910.

Antonio M. Tessitore, Spokane; debts of $509,711.

Oscar A. DelaGarza, Moses Lake; debts of $80,544.

Jorge L. Garcia, Jr., Spokane; debts of $89,812.

DeAnna K. Nason, Spokane Valley; debts of $18,166.

Zyran and Jenelle Nestor, Northpoint; debts of $322,364.

Shyla Craft, Spokane; debts of $15,747.

Vincenzo C. Cardamuro, Spokane; debts of $32,845.

Alexandra Kelly, Spokane; debts of $22,547.

Phillip J. Throop, Spokane; debts of $234,133.

Ren A. Paredes, Spokane; debts of $289,863.

Cory A. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $362,653.

Jeanie M. Newby, Addy; debts of $120,029.

Derek W. Zandt, Spokane; debts of $394,942.

Pavel Beloborodyy and Diana Kazimirets, Moses Lake; debts of $120,707.

Michael Farmer, Hunters; debts of $106,154.

Wage-earner petitions

Alexi C. and Sarah B. Matousek, Spokane; debts of $2,578,653.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gustavo Banuelos-Gonzalez, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree theft.

Lucky J. Guzman, Jr., 42; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brandon P. Ferreira, 39; 274 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

David M. Nixon, 32; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.