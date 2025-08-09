Epic - and not so epic - rides: A roller coaster aficianado ranks the attractions at Universal’s new theme park in Orlando

By Mekado Murphy New York Times

“I hope you have an epic experience,” my Lyft driver said with a bit of an ironically cheerful tone as he dropped me off at Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. No worries. I was already primed to do just that. I had been reading about the park for the past couple of years, looking over designs, watching construction videos, imagining the worlds and anticipating the works. Now, I was on a mission. I booked two days at the park in June, only two weeks after its official May 22 opening, to experience each of its 11 rides and see if they lived up to what my imagination was conjuring.

I found eight worthy of attention, based on the ride experience, consistency of theming and just sheer fun.

SURPRISE FAVORITE

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

As a roller coaster nerd, I went in expecting that I would be most wowed by the park’s aggressive signature coaster, Stardust Racers. But I was even more taken by a family coaster in the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk section. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is a pleasure from beginning to end. I love a well-thought-out themed coaster and this one has fun little tidbits all along the journey. I had a smile on my face the whole time.

The concept is that the character Hiccup, from the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies, has built a flying machine that helps Vikings (like you) soar. You encounter him and the dragon Toothless in animatronic form early on, then Toothless presses a button with his paw (adorable) and launches you into the main part of the ride. There are some delightful weightless moments, and the track weaves its way across green landscapes, directly over water (with impressive splash effects), into a tunnel and through mist. It even has a moment involving some hatching dragon eggs in which the ride goes briefly in reverse before launching you again.

Tip: The first time you try this and other rides, you’ll want to have the full experience, which often includes pre-shows while you wait in line. But if you want to ride again, go for the single-rider line, used to fill empty seats. That will often get you back on in a flash.

MOST THRILLING

Stardust Racers

Celestial Park

I had no greater adrenaline rush than on the launch near the beginning of Stardust Racers, the dual racing coaster that is among the first rides you’ll see on your way into the park. The great thing about that initial launch is that halfway through it, the train turbocharges and speeds up even more! It’s the best element in the park. From there, the train heads up the first hill, with a pause at the top, which feels slightly underwhelming after the punch of the launch, but things pick up again as the track begins curving and interweaving with the other track. I love coaster tracks that interact with each other and this ride does that wonderfully, especially throughout its second half.

I rode the yellow track first, which has some stunning moments of bouncy airtime as the train bobs up and down its outer perimeter in a series of hills. The little trick after the ride’s second launch is memorable, as the yellow track does an upside-down twist into a dive (which the park calls the “Celestial Spin”) and you see the train on the green track first above, then beneath you. If at all possible, you should ride both tracks, as the experience is different on each. The green track’s neatest element is its double-up climb before diving into a misty curve (this park really does love mist).

Tip: Celestial Park tends to stay open an hour after the rest of the park’s sections close, so nighttime is the right time to check out this coaster, which transforms with dazzling night lights.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

Mine-Cart Madness

Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World

First, the positive. The centerpiece ride of Donkey Kong Country, Mine-Cart Madness has clever theming that is great to view (especially the waterfall on the Golden Temple facade) while hanging out in the section. The ride concept is that you are aiding Donkey Kong in keeping the Golden Banana safe. The mine carts are attached to a hidden track, so when you move along the ride, the track you see has missing sections that are meant to give the appearance that you’re leaping over breaks in the rail. I expected the fake track would be better disguised. You can see it when you first leave the station, detracting from the suspension of disbelief. Plus, the ride has a distracting jerkiness to it, making it difficult to let go and enjoy the theming. I felt more jostled than jovial on this one.

TOUGHEST CHALLENGE

Dragon Racer’s Rally

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The concept here is simple: You’re in training vehicles that help you learn how to ride a dragon. On the ride, you have two wings that you can control with handles, shifting them back and forth to try to make yourself flip as the ride moves in an angled circle into the sky, swooping back down again in a circle. I watched riders while in the queue and one or two were very good at making their vehicles flip consistently. I managed to get a little side-to-side action going, but was not able to make my vehicle flip, no matter which way I angled my wings. I guess I’ll need more training.

EASIEST CHALLENGE

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Super Nintendo World

Here, you’re up against Team Bowser for the Golden Cup. You’re wearing an augmented reality visor, in which pop up various coins that you collect, or other items you shoot at. This all happens while you move through cool-looking rooms that would look much cooler without miscellaneous AR distractions blocking the view. Just keep pressing the buttons while you spin around through this chaos and you’ll get a bunch of points along the way, and hopefully not a bout of dizziness.

THE QUEUE IS BETTER THAN THE RIDE

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Since it is likely you’ll be in line for a while on the latest addition to Universal’s Harry Potter lineup (the wait was often two hours or more on my visit), it’s a good thing that the space is a stunner. One highlight is the Métro-Floo, a tunnel of green mist you pass through to emerge from a fireplace that puts you in the middle of the breathtaking grand atrium of the Ministry, ahead of the trial of the villainous Dolores Umbridge. You move through sections of the Ministry, from a hall of portraits to rows of lockers, all containing clever little details. One of the last stops is Umbridge’s old office, where you encounter her former house-elf, Higgledy, in a well-executed animatronic.

As for the ride, the vehicle is meant to be a large omnidirectional elevator that seats two rows of guests. You join Harry, Hermione, Ron and the crew on your way to the trial, but things don’t go as planned. The narrative is well-constructed, and the animatronic elements are impressive, but the ride feels more like you’re watching the action, rather than being drawn into it. The vehicle reminded me of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror elevator-style ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, but at no point does this ride reach that one’s much more rewarding heights and drops. It just doesn’t have the oomph to quite justify the wait.

Tip: If you’d rather not wait for the ride, you can still go through the Métro-Floo and look at the grand atrium without getting in the queue.

CREEPIEST FUN MONSTERS

Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Dark Universe

In all the places that the Battle at the Ministry ride wavers, Monsters Unchained delivers. This ride gets it right as you pay a little visit to Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein is working on controlling Dracula in her lab. But things go haywire, and Dracula unleashes some of Universal’s best-known monsters, including the Creature From the Black Lagoon, the Wolf Man and the Mummy. The ride vehicle is attached to a robotic arm that tilts and lurches you close to the monsters in all their mischief, and lets you view some of the best, and creepiest, animatronics to be found on almost any indoor ride I’ve been on. An early moment moves you past a Lon Chaney-style version of the Phantom of the Opera, playing the organ and then turning and reaching out as you go by. Another great segment involves a Wolf Man encounter while he’s feasting, complete with liquid droplet effects that land on you, ew. And I shrieked when a particularly ghastly Mummy lunged for me.

THE BEST OF THE REST

Curse of the Werewolf

Dark Universe

This spinning coaster is a lot more fun than it looks at first. It has some spirited launches, and the spins are mild enough to not make you too dizzy. Much like Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, the ride makes use of a rewind element that sends you back through a tunnel you were just launched from, then back faster a third time. And the werewolf sounds throughout the ride are a kick.

Skippable: Fyre Drill (unless you like meh water rides), Yoshi’s Adventure (unless you are a small child), Constellation Carousel (unless you don’t know what a merry-go-round is like).

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.